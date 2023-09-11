Timothée Chalamet will not be playing Robin in any Batman DC films anytime soon.

According to Above the Line's Jeff Sneider, who's currently off covering TIFF, the rumors of Chalamet playing Robin are “totally false.” He added that Chalamet is “no one's sidekick, whether it be [Robert] Pattinson or anyone else.”

He makes a valid point — Chalamet is way too big of a star to play Robin. In the DC comics, Robin is typically the sidekick to Batman.

Rumors of Chalamet playing Robin have swirled on the internet. It's unclear if these rumors were attaching the Lady Bird star to the DCU's upcoming Batman film (which hasn't even cast its main hero) or in the Matt Reeves-Robert Pattinson universe. Either way, don't expect a star of Chalamet's magnitude to play second-fiddle to anyone.

Case in point, Timothée Chalamet is gearing up for a huge slate. He was set to star in Dune: Part Two in November (which got moved to March 2024) and Wonka on December 15 in two leading roles. The back-to-back leading roles would surely remind audiences that Chalamet is a leading man.

Chalamet's leading role status dates back to the 2017 film, Call Me By Your Name. He starred as Elio Perman in the Luca Guadagnino-directed film. Beautiful Boy and Dune were two more notable leading roles in the following years. That said, Chalamet is a great supporting cast member, too. He had supporting roles in Lady Bird, Little Women, The French Dispatch, Don't Look Up, and Bones and All.