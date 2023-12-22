Aquaman actor Jason Momoa is always welcome at DC, Peter Safran revealed.

Jason Momoa doesn't seem confident that he'll return to the DCU as Aquaman. But Peter Safran, who will oversee the new regime with James Gunn, opened the door for his return in some capacity.

The door is always open

Speaking to the Independent, Safran seemed to say that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be Momoa's last turn as the titular hero. “We'll see what happens, but I really hope people will come and support his potentially last stand as Aquaman,” he said.

When asked about Momoa's future at DC, Safran reflected on his time in the franchise.

“When I think of Jason in this role, he is the definitive Aquaman. He's redefined it. It's been an 11 or 12 year journey for him — a lot of the audience doesn't realize that he was cast so long ago. It's kind of redefined him. When he took this role he was known as Khal Drogo, and now he's really Aquaman,” Safran reflected.

He continued, “What I hope is that people will really be here to support him on this journey. If it's the end, fine. If it goes on, that's also fine, but I think it has meant so much to him. The way James [Wan] crafted this second film, it feels like a very complete story when you watch the two films together.”

In conclusion, Safran will always leave the door open for Jason Momoa to return to his and James Gunn's DCU. “We'll see what happens with him beyond it,” Safran continued. “I know that Jason will always have a home at DC, and at Warner Bros. In fact, his next movie is Minecraft.”

Peter Safran and James Gunn's DCU regime will soon kick off. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was the last holdover from the old DCEU slate.