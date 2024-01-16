This event should allow players to quickly level up depending on how long they play the game.

For a limited time only, Dead By Daylight will offer players Double XP and Bloodpoints across any game mode. This event should allow players to quickly level up depending on how long they play the game. Additionally, Bloodpoints, which serve as one of the several currency types, will also be doubled for the time. Overall, with new characters like Chucky and Alan Wake, now might be the best time to pick up Dead by Daylight again.

How To Get Double XP & Bloodpoints In Dead By Daylight For Limited Time

Get the best of both worlds with Double XP and Bloodpoints from all matches until January 30! pic.twitter.com/qapY96fVrJ — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) January 16, 2024

From January 16th to January 30th, Dead By Daylight players will receive Double XP & Bloodpoints from all matches. Therefore, players receive the extra progress just for playing the game. For newcomers, let's explain the XP and Bloodpoint system.

Dead By Daylight – How Do XP and Bloodpoints Work?

Overall, Dead By Daylight features a level and Devotion system with 99 levels. Furthermore, the game resets the players' level devotion for each time they surpass level 99. Leveling up earns players Iridescent Shards, which unlock unique perks within the Shrine of Secrets. Generally, you need to level up and earn more emblems to unlock more perks for your characters.

Players earn XP per second when playing in ranked trials for thee first 10 minutes. However, you can also earn XP based on other factors like the quality of emblems you gather. Additionally, the game also offers XP for the first game you play in a 24-hour period. Therefore, retrieving better Emblems (Iridescent or Gold Quality) yields more XP for players. Nevertheless, gaining XP in the game is fairly simple.

Bloodpoints work as one of the main currencies for character upgrades. Players spend Bloodpoints within the Bloodweb to upgrade characters and even level them up. Over time, the developers included more add-ons and such to help players receive more bloodpoints. For example, a Placebo Tablet offers 100% Bloodpoints for Rush Score Events. Therefore, with Double XP and with other methods, players should be able to net a solid amount of Bloodpoints.

Between this new event and new characters such as Chucky and Alan Wake, now seems like the best time to hop into Dead By Daylight. Overall, players now have two weeks to enjoy the game and upgrade their characters at a much faster rate. We hope you enjoy the Dead By Daylight Double XP & Bloodpoints event!

