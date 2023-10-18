Daniel Radcliffe is putting the rumors to rest once and for all. The “Harry Potter” star has again denied any involvement with the possibility of playing Wolverine in the X-Men universe, EW reports.

During a Vogue lie detector test conducted by his “Merrily We Roll Along” musical co-stars Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez, Radcliffe addressed the ongoing fan casting rumors surrounding his potential debut in the X-Men franchise.

When Groff and Mendez asked Radcliffe if he was the one who started the fan casting for him to play Wolverine, he straightforwardly replied, “No,” denying any involvement in the rumor. He humorously explained that his motivation for getting in shape had nothing to do with preparing for the role of Wolverine.

Daniel Radcliffe denies rumors that he built up his muscular physique to play Wolverine: “Yes. I got buff because I am obsessive, and I want to…You’ve seen my parents, they’re like insane fitness people. So that’s just been passed on. But no. No Wolverine. Flattered, but no.” pic.twitter.com/7bEXufN3Pd — Agents of Fandom (@AgentsFandom) October 18, 2023

He said, “Yes. I got buff because I am obsessive, and I want to… You've seen my parents, they're like insane fitness people. So that's just been passed on. But no. No Wolverine. Flattered, but no.”

Radcliffe had previously addressed the Wolverine casting rumors in an interview with GQ magazine, categorically dismissing the reports as “purely a press tour rumor.” He clarified that he had no desire to get locked into a role that he wasn't certain he could love continuously. He humorously noted that the rumors resurfaced because “Wolverine is short, so every so often they’re like, ‘Who’s a short actor?'”

He emphasized that there was no truth to the speculations and attributed their persistence to his occasional playful remarks in interviews. He expressed his intention to continue addressing the questions sensibly.

The role of Wolverine, previously portrayed by Hugh Jackman, is set to make a big-screen comeback in Marvel's “Deadpool 3,” with Jackman reprising the iconic character alongside Ryan Reynolds.