Kansas City Chiefs fans are used to being on the spotlight. Being the best team in the NFL, the cameras are almost always pointed at the team and their activities. Recently, though, they've gotten an even brighter spotlight due to star TE Travis Kelce apparently dating pop star Taylor Swift. Unless you've lived under a soundproof, internet-less rock over the last few days, you've probably heard about this.

Almost immediately after Taylor Swift attended Travis Kelce and the Chiefs' game at Arrowhead, it was reported that Swift is planning to attend the next game against the Jets, as well. Based on NBC's teaser for the Sunday Night Football game, that seems to all but confirmed at this point.

The latest teaser for the SNF featured a ton of Taylor Swift references. The background song for the teaser is Swift's 2014 song “Welcome to New York”, and it also happens to feature Travis Kelce as well. The Chiefs are set to play the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

In addition, some sources reportedly told NBC News that Swift does plan to attend the Chiefs-Jets game.

“Two sources close to the situation confirmed to NBC News that Swift plans to attend the game Sunday. Representatives for Swift declined to comment.”

The Chiefs breezily handled the struggling Lions during the game that Taylor Swift attended. Now, they're looking to keep the hot streak going against a Jets team that has also struggled after losing Aaron Rodgers for the season. With a showdown in the Big Apple coming up, fans eagerly await this matchup.