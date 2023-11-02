Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy revealed that the film's title is not final, and he threw around some potential ideas in a recent interview.

Shawn Levy has a shocking admission about the official title of his upcoming MCU film, Deadpool 3. The film stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

No official title (yet)

Speaking to Wired, Levy referred to his film as Deadpool and Wolverine in passing: “When people point out, as you have, that I’m premiering an adaptation of a Pulitzer Prize-winning World War II drama less than a year before I’ll be premiering Deadpool and Wolverine, I’m like “Yeah, that’s a pretty big pendulum swing, but it ain’t Schindler’s List and Jurassic Park.”

When asked if Deadpool and Wolverine was the official title, Levy revealed the film doesn't have an official title yet. “No, there's no title yet,” he revealed. “I sometimes refer to it as ‘Deadpool versus Wolverine' or ‘Deadpool and Wolverine' or ‘Deadpool 3 With Wolvie' — We've got a few titles we've been bandying about, but boy, it's a tough one.”

It could be that Levy is just joking around. After all, neither of the Deadpool films has had a subtitle.

After working with Ryan Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project, Shawn Levy was enlisted to direct the third Deadpool. The film will bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine — donning a comic-accurate blue and yellow suit and all — after he died in Logan. Levy previously worked with Jackman on Real Steel and will reunite with him on this MCU film.

At the time of this writing, the threequel is slated for a May 3, 2024 release date. The SAG-AFTRA strike paused production. It remains to be seen if the film will hit its release date.