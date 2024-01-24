Deadpool 3 wrapped filming, and Ryan Reynolds posted a heartfelt message.

“It's mostly tears”

In an X post, Reynolds reflected on his MCU film as it wrapped.

The suit hides the blood. Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it's mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @RealHughJackman… all under the stalwart leadership of @ShawnLevyDirect I got to make a… pic.twitter.com/aEasnxo6cD — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 24, 2024

“The suit hides the blood. Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool [3] wrapping, it's mostly tears,” he said. “A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @RealHughJackman … all under the stalwart leadership of @ShawnLevyDirect.

“I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn't happen very often. See ya July 26th,” Reynolds concluded.

The latest Deadpool film will be the first in the MCU. The previous two films were released by 20th Century Fox before Disney acquired the studio. Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine after his character died in 2017's Logan.

Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum) directed the film. He previously worked with Jackman on Real Steel and has worked with Reynolds twice in the last few years. Levy directed both Free Guy and The Adam Project with Reynolds starring in both. He's also known for his work in the Stranger Things franchise, directing eight episodes.

Ryan Reynolds has become synonymous with the Deadpool character. He first played the role in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Seven years later, he got to properly play the role in the self-titled solo film. The first two films grossed $782 million and $785 million, respectively.

Deadpool 3 will be released on July 26, 2024. Its release date moved around a lot amid the SAG-AFTRA strike in 2023.