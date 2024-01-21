Leaked promo art for Deadpool 3 has seemingly confirmed Wolverine will be sporting his iconic mask to complete his comic-accurate costume.

Alongside the titular merc with a mouth, Deadpool 3 marks the official debut of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe sporting a costume that looks ripped directly from the comics. One key aspect of it had been missing in many of the pics that emerged from the film's set, though, which appears to have just been confirmed thanks to a new art leak.

The leak appeared on Friday across social media as someone had managed to get a picture of Deadpool 3's merchandise promo art featuring Deadpool and Wolverine, according to ComicBookMovie. Both characters are show to be in full costume, with Wolverine in particular shown sporting a comic-accurate mask to go along with the rest of his costume which had not otherwise been seen in any of photos from Deadpool 3.

los amigos de Dijney dieron un regalito de inicio de año y traia este beio sticker #DEADPOOL3 pic.twitter.com/bTipmq9nOt — LegoConGafas® (@Nico_Crux) January 19, 2024

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy had previously expressed his excitement over finally bringing Wolverine's iconic blue and yellow costume from the comic page to the movie screen.

“Like the rest of the world, I've waited two decades to see Wolverine in a whole movie with Deadpool and I don't know if this is our last shot at Wolverine on screen, so I was going to make sure we get the old yellow and blue just once, and that we get it right,” Levy previously said. “It also helps that I'm making this movie within the MCU, so I have access to an army of the nerdiest nerds available to a Marvel project.”

It is the latest in what is looking to be a fittingly crazy introduction into the MCU for Deadpool and anyone who he brings along for Deadpool 3. Alongside Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, the film will also feature Jennifer Garner reprising her role as Elektra for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to release in theaters on July 26, 2024.