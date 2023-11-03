Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy showed his stunt team Star Wars as inspiration for a sequence in his upcoming MCU film.

Return of the Deadpool

Writing for Esquire, Levy revealed that he used Star Wars as a reference point for his team.

“For one key scene in the movie (Deadpool 3), I said to my stunt and action team, ‘Guys, this is a Jedi moment.' I pulled up that scene of [Darth] Vader and Luke [Skywalker] on my phone and restudied how it was photographed, how it was blocked, the framing, the tempo,” he revealed. “The keen Star Wars fan will see the shot in my Deadpool movie that was inspired by a moment that I saw in a theater decades ago.

“That's a forever memory. And that's a treasure,” he concluded.

Shawn Levy makes his MCU debut with Deadpool 3. He previously directed Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project. The MCU project brings Hugh Jackman's Wolverine back into the fold after he died in Logan. Levy previously worked with Jackman on Real Steel.

Also starring in the film are Morena Baccarin, who starred in the first two Deadpool movies, Brianna Hildebrand, and Jennifer Garner, who's making her return as Elektra. Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Stefan Kapičić, and Rob Delaney are also returning.

Plot details are unknown, but Deadpool 3 was in the middle of production before the SAG-AFTRA strike halted it. Levy and Co. have not been able to film in months. It was initially set for a May 3, 2024 release date. Whether or not it hits that is unknown at this time.