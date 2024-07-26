The forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie Deadpool and Wolverine has a lot of cameos. Some have been spoiled pre-release, others will remain a secret until fans get a chance to see it.

Out of the cameos, there are about 14 cameos that made a huge impact in Deadpool and Wolverine. Below is a list of the cameos and how they are used. This will not include returning Deadpool stars such as Morena Baccarin.

Warning: Spoilers for Deadpool and Wolverine ahead

The known ones

Note: Cameos are bolded

To separate the various cameos, we will get the obvious ones out of the way first. These include ones that were previously announced or shown in trailers.

Jennifer Garner was announced to return as Elektra in Deadpool and Wolverine. She previously played the role in the 2003 Ben Affleck-led Daredevil movie. She also received a solo spin-off two years later.

Dafne Keen‘s appearance as X-23 was spoiled in the final trailer for the movie. It was a puzzling decision that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently defended.

Together, X-23 and Elektra are a part of “The Others,” a team formed in the Void. Also included in the team are Blade (Wesley Snipes) and Gambit (Channing Tatum).

Both Snipes and Tatum were huge surprises. Snipes previously played Blade in a trilogy of movies from 1998-2004. Tatum, on the other hand, was involved with a Gambit movie for a while. However, it never came to fruition.

Together, “The Others” team with Deadpool and Wolverine to take on Cassandra Nova's (Emma Corrin) squad. They are left behind on the battlefield once Deadpool and Wolverine are transported back to Earth-10005. More than likely, they continue to reside in the Void until the MCU needs them again.

Two more stars from Fox's Marvel movies, Aaron Stanford and Tyler Mane, return as Pyro and Sabretooth, respectively. Juggernaut is in the movie as well, though it is unclear who is playing him.

The biggest surprises

Perhaps the most shocking cameo is Chris Evans. However, upon hearing his voice, you would think it is as Captain America. Instead, he returns as Johnny Storm (or, the Human Torch), a part of Fox's Fantastic Four series from 2005.

He ends up sticking around for a little while. He is captured along with Wade (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) before Cassandra Nova kills him. The post-credits scene further clarifies what exactly led to his demise.

The other big surprise is when Wade searches for a Wolverine. Most of them are played by Jackman, including a comic-accurate short version of the character.

At one point, it appears he has found the one he is looking for. From the back, it appears to be Jackman due to the white tank top and hairstyle. When he turns around, it is revealed to be Henry Cavill, who Wade jokes would be treated better by Marvel than DC.

Familiar MCU faces

Early in the movie, Wade pitches himself to be a part of the Avengers to Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau). Favreau directed the first two Iron Man movies and reprised the roles in the two sequels. He has also reprised the role in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Wade is ultimately turned down by Hogan, who shuts the door on him. This appeared to take place in the Sacred Timeline, where the MCU takes place, as Happy had Tony Starks' heart on his desk.

The Hulk also makes an appearance in the movie. He is only shown briefly and has no lines of dialogues — perhaps to save money, as Deadpool suggests about a different cameo — so it is unclear if Mark Ruffalo is playing the part. It is possible that they just used CGI to insert him in the movie.

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is seen via archival footage from The Dark World. This happens when Deadpool is at the Time Variance Authority (TVA) office and Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) accidentally shows him his future.

Why Thor is holding him bothers Wade for the rest of the movie. He just wants to know why he is dying in his arms. The answer is never revealed in this movie.

A bunch of Deadpools

Where Deadpool and Wolverine's cameos get murky is when the title characters take on an army of Deadpools. They are all masked and you are left going off of voice.

Lady Deadpool appears to be played by Reynolds' wife Blake Lively. A different variant, Cowboy Deadpool, sounds an awful lot like Matthew McConaughey as well.

What is Deadpool and Wolverine about?

Deadpool and Wolverine is the thirty-fourth movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is the first team up between the title heroes. Picking up years after Deadpool 2, Wade is now a used car salesman for his friend Peter (Rob Delaney), and is no longer engaged to Vanessa (Morena Baccarin).

When is recruited by the Time Variance Authority, his world is put in danger. So, he enlists Logan/Wolverine to help him on his mission.

Deadpool and Wolverine is in theaters.