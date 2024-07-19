The screen tests for Deadpool and Wolverine elicited an emotional response from MCU fans thanks to Hugh Jackman's suit.

During an interview with HeyUGuys, executive producer Wendy Jacobson talked about seeing Jackman in the comic-accurate yellow and blue suit for the first time. She also revealed the reaction from grown men who were “sobbing.”

“It was one of the craziest things. It was the camera test, it was before we started shooting, and to see both of those guys, in costume, together, was just mind-blowing,” Jacobson said. “But Hugh walking out in the yellow and blue, I mean, there were grown men sobbing on the set. So we knew it was a very special thing.”

Those who have followed Hugh Jackman's journey as Wolverine will know he has never worn the iconic yellow and blue suit. While it was teased in The Wolverine, he never donned it. Instead, he typically wore black leather or white tank tops.

That is why MCU and comic book fans had such strong responses to the yellow and blue suit. The suit was revealed during the production of Deadpool and Wolverine, and it appears he will be wearing some variation of it for the movie.

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

Beginning in 2000, Jackman began his time as Wolverine when he starred in X-Men. He would appear in five more X-Men movies and also received three additional solo movies.

In 2017's Logan, Jackman's character died. But Jackman is back playing the role in Deadpool and Wolverine (albeit a variant of the character).

Outside of the X-Men movies, Jackman is known for his roles in The Prestige, Happy Feet, Les Misérables, and The Greatest Showman. He previously worked with Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy on Real Steel. He also appeared in Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb and Free Guy from the director.

What is Deadpool and Wolverine about?

In Deadpool and Wolverine, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is living a quiet life. This is interrupted when he is recruited by the Time Variance Authority for a mission that will have major implications for the MCU timeline. Along the way, he enlists the help of Wolverine (Jackman) for his mission.

They will take on Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) in the movie. She is the twin sister of Charles Xavier. Additionally, Matthew Macfadyen, known for his Succession fame, will star in it as Paradox, a TVA agent.

Several stars from the past two Deadpool movies will return in the third. Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapičić, Shioli Kutsuna, and Lewis Tan will all reprise their respective roles.

Additionally, Jennifer Garner will reprise her role of Elektra. She previously played the role in the 2003 Ben Affleck-led Daredevil and in her subsequent solo movie in 2005. Aaron Stanford and Tyler Mane will also return as Pyro and Sabretooth, respectively.

Shawn Levy directed the movie based on a script that he co-wrote with Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. He is also an executive producer with Kevin Feige, Reynolds, and Lauren Shuler Donner.

Deadpool and Wolverine will be released on July 26.