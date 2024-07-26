Deadpool and Wolverine unites Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, but how does it end? Does it have greater implications for the MCU timeline?

Warning: Spoilers for Deadpool and Wolverine ahead

What is it about?

Several years after Deadpool 2, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is living a quiet life as a car salesman. He stepped away from life as a superhero after using Cable's time machine to save Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) and his X-Force friends.

However, the Time Variance Authority (TVA) tracks him down after his time-traveling shenanigans. They recruit him for a mission, which Wade pushes back against. They want to send him to the Sacred Timeline, where the MCU takes place. But if he leaves Earth-10005, the Fox X-Men universe, it will be destroyed.

So, Wade pushes back against this. He wants to save his universe and seeks the help of Wolverine (Hugh Jackman).

Along the way, they encounter Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). She rules the Abyss, a Mad Max-like Wasteland that the TVA banishes variants of characters to.

Going to the real world

After teaming up with “the Others,” a group made up of other Fox Marvel characters, they take down Cassandra's crew. The Others was led by X-23 (Dafne Keen) and also featured Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Blade (Wesley Snipes), and the biggest surprise, Gambit (Channing Tatum).

Together, they take down the army of henchmen, including Juggernaut. Cassandra initially looks like she has Wolverine on the ropes before Wade traps her in Juggernaut's helmet. However, Wolverine wants him to let go, which he reluctantly does.

In a twist, Pyro (Aaron Stanford) shoots her in the stomach several times. He was working with Cassandra while also communicating with TVA agent Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen). Wolverine makes quick work of him, and Cassandra opens a portal using one of Dr. Strange's devices to Earth-10005.

An army of Deadpools

They leave and get ready to confront Mr. Paradox before they face off with a hundred Deadpools. Nicepool (also played by Reynolds) is the first to arrive, chasing Dogpool out of the portal.

After accidentally killing Nicepool, Wade and Wolverine fight off the army of Deadpools — which includes Lady Deadpool. That is when Cassandra returns to this world and attempts to connect herself to the TVA monitor that will destroy the universe.

Wade and Wolverine share a heart-to-heart before they agree on the latter sacrificing himself to stop her. Wolverine says something to the effect of, “You have something to return to — let me have this.”

But Wade tricks him, pushing him out of the way and locking himself in the subway station with Cassandra. He wants to prove he has a purpose and tries to connect the wires to shut it down but cannot by himself. Wolverine breaks through, and together, they stop her. It appears as though they both die.

The higher TVA officials show up, and Mr. Paradox attempts to change the story. He claims Deadpool and Wolverine as his friends before they make their triumphant returns. Peter (Rob Delaney) helps them out as well, attracting the TVA officer while doing so.

Shawarma

Just like the Avengers did in the 2012 movie, Deadpool and Wolverine enjoy Shawarma to end the movie. It appears as though Wolverine is getting ready to leave before Wade calls him back.

He brings him back home to meet Blind Al (Leslie Uggams). They have everyone over, and Wolverine serves as a wingman for Wade and helps him talk to Vanessa.

What does Deadpool and Wolverine's ending set up?

It is unknown where the Deadpool series will go from here. Jackman's character is alive and well and seems to have befriended Wade.

Perhaps once Deadpool is officially called up to the MCU — whether it is in Avengers 5 or Secret Wars — Wolverine will come with him. The movie opens the door to plenty of exciting possibilities for the MCU.

Deadpool and Wolverine is in theaters.