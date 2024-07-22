Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who oversees the MCU, revealed his true feelings about “superhero fatigue.”

Talking to Phase Zero, Feige said that MCU fans should not feel like they need to do “homework” to enjoy the next movie. “It's not all required viewing,” he said.

“People say superhero fatigue. I actually think it's almost the ‘feeling of having to do homework fatigue,'” Feige explained. “These are all individual stories meant to be enjoyed as singular entities. The connectivity is a bonus — and something that a lot of people like, and I like, and I think it's one of the singular defining notions of the MCU.

“But having movies with the Marvel Studios logo, TV shows with the television logo, animation [with the] animation [logo], seem pretty smart,” he added.

Does superhero fatigue exist?

This comes as the MCU only has one movie coming in 2024. Deadpool and Wolverine is the lone movie being released and is coming on July 26.

The MCU has slowly increased its output over the years. The franchise began with Iron Man in 2008 and the Incredible Hulk the following month. One or two movies came out every year until 2016, when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Thor: Ragnarok all came out.

In 2021, four MCU movies came out. Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, and Spider-Man: No Way Home were all released. The following two years, they went back to three movies before 2024.

2025 will be another four-movie year. Captain America: Brave New World kicks off 2025 in February before Thunderbolts in May. The Fantastic Four and Blade will close out the year in July and November, respectively.

These are not the only MCU projects coming, though. Since Disney+ launched, there have been several series that tie into the MCU. The likes of WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If?, and Hawkeye came out in 2021. Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk followed in 2023.

With all of that content, superhero fatigue has become a popular term. The DCEU was also putting out movies and TV series at a high rate. It has led to an over-saturation of the market.

But as Feige said, the projects are singular. Perhaps more one-off stories, as Deadpool and Wolverine appear to be, will come that make it easier to keep up for casual fans.

Who is Kevin Feige?

Kevin Feige is the president of Marvel Studios and has been the primary producer of MCU projects since 2007. He is the highest-grossing producer of all time, thanks to hits like Avengers: Endgame. The movie made nearly $2.8 billion worldwide.

Earlier in his career, he was an associate producer of X-Men for 20th Century Fox. He also served as a producer of some kind of Spider-Man, Daredevil, Hulk, The Punisher, and Fantastic Four before starting the MCU.

Now, he gets to mix the various sandboxes. Disney has since acquired 20th Century Fox, meaning the X-Men can now be used in the MCU. Deadpool and Wolverine teams up Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's characters.