Hugh Jackman seems to be teasing Channing Tatum playing Gambit in Deadpool 3 (aka Deadpool and Wolverine).
On Instagram, Jackman had a fun exchange with Tatum. This began with a comment from Tatum on one of Jackman's recent posts. He said, “Letttsss gooo daddy!!!!” in response to a video of Jackman working out in preparation for Deadpool 3.
In an Instagram Story post, Jackman then played the song “Lovin' You” by Minnie Riperton over it. He tagged Tatum and let the song play the first line, which is “Lovin' you is easy, 'cause you're beautiful.”
What Hugh Jackman's post could mean
What stands out are the colors used by Jackman. Tatum's account name is in a light purple, with the lyrics to “Lovin' You” in a darker purple. These are the same colors worn by Gambit from the Marvel Comics. This has prompted online speculation that Tatum will appear in the forthcoming MCU film as the character.
Gambit is a popular character from the X-Men Marvel Comics. Nearly a decade ago, Tatum was confirmed to play the character in a spin-off film. That never came to fruition, so perhaps this is his chance at redemption. Taylor Kitsch played the part in X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009.
Hugh Jackman possibly teasing Channing Tatum’s potential debut as Gambit in ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE.’ 👀⚔️ pic.twitter.com/f4KO9jaBmD
— The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) March 26, 2024
We will see if Tatum shows up. He would be a huge name to cameo in the MCU film and would make for a funny appearance.
Channing Tatum first gained notoriety for Step Up and 21 Jump Street. He would also star in the Magic Mike franchise as well as the G.I. Joe series. His recent film credits include Logan Lucky and The Lost City.
Deadpool 3
Deadpool 3 is the sole MCU film release coming in 2024. The film follows the title character, played by Ryan Reynolds, teaming with the Time Variance Authority (TVA). He is tasked with changing the history of the MCU alongside Wolverine (Jackman).
That's right — after getting a heartfelt sendoff in James Mangold's Logan, Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine. He played the part for Fox's X-Men universe from 2000-17.
There are sure to be plenty of surprises in store. Deadpool 3 also features bombshell returns like Jennifer Garner as Elektra and Morena Baccarin as Vanessa. Emma Corrin will star as Cassandra Nova in the film.
Other returning Deadpool cast members include Rob Delaney, Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams, and Stefan Kapičić. Matthew MacFadyen (Succession) will play a TVA agent in the MCU film.
Disney and Marvel Studios are hoping that Deadpool 3 brings the MCU back to prominence. They are coming off a rough year with some major box office blunders like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($476 million) and The Marvels ($206 million).
For reference, the first two Deadpool films were both big hits for Fox. The first film made $782 million and the second made $785 million.
So, is Channing Tatum in Deadpool 3? It seems likelier than ever.
Deadpool 3 will be released on July 26.