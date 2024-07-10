How long will Ryan Reynolds play Deadpool after Deadpool and Wolverine? Even he does not know.

Speaking to Variety, Reynolds was asked how much longer he can see himself playing the part. There is a chance that Deadpool and Wolverine is his final outing. But, he can also see a world in which he continues playing the part into the future.

He first conceded that he doesn't know how much longevity he has. He also said that he can see “any version” of the future. But if this is it, Reynolds seems okay if Deadpool and Wolverine is his last ride.

“I can imagine a solo movie, being part of an ensemble,” Reynolds said. “I can imagine that this is also the last time.”

He concluded, I never feel anything other than that.”

Perhaps the “ensemble” he is referring to is the Avengers. Two more Avengers movies coming up, including Secret Wars, that are sure to feature a lot of characters. It has already been reported that over 60 characters will appear in Avengers 5.

To fuel the fire, Reynolds has posted images of the Avengers flag on his Instagram. Plus, there have been rumors of Shawn Levy, who directed Deadpool and Wolverine, helming the next Avengers movie. All of this would make sense to lead to Reynolds appearing in the movie.

How long has Ryan Reynolds played Deadpool?

Ryan Reynolds made his debut as Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. However, this was not a comic-accurate iteration of the character.

Nearly seven years later, Reynolds got to lead Tim Miller's Deadpool movie. This featured a more accurate version of the character that comic fans love. And it was a big hit.

Deadpool grossed over $780 million worldwide during its theatrical run despite its R-rating. It made all of that on a budget of $58 million. The sequel made a similar amount, grossing $785 million on a budget of $110 million.

Now, a third movie, Deadpool and Wolverine, is slated for a July 2024 release. It is the first movie for the character in the MCU timeline. This comes after Disney acquired 20th Century Fox.

What is Deadpool and Wolverine about?

In the movie, Wade Wilson (Reynolds) is taken from his quiet life by the Time Variance Authority (TVA). They enlist him for a mission that will have implications on the entire MCU timeline.

Along the way, Wade recruits the help of a reluctant Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). Fear not — this is a different version of the character than the one who died in Logan. Together, they will take on Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

Several actors from past Deadpool movies, such as Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, and Stefan Kapičić reprise their roles.

Additionally, members of the Fox X-Men universe will return in the movie. Jennifer Garner headlines this list as she returns as Elektra. She previously played the part in the 2003 Ben Affleck-led Daredevil movie. In 2005, she received a solo spin-off as well.

Shawn Levy directed the movie after previously working with both Reynolds and Jackman. He directed Jackman first in Real Steel in 2011. His collaborative relationship with Reynolds dates back to 2021 when he directed Free Guy and The Adam Project the following year.

Deadpool and Wolverine will be released on July 26.