Deadpool's MCU debut is already teed up to be a chaotic one as the merc with a mouth finds himself jumping across the multiverse, courtesy of the TVA, alongside Wolverine in the fittingly-titled Deadpool and Wolverine. Unfortunately for Wolverine, the best at what he does won't just have to deal with one loudmouthed mercenary as new promo art for the film teases a few variants the titular pair may cross paths with.
The promo art began circulating on social media and showcased more of Deadpool and Wolverine, with Logan in full costume including his iconic mask, according to CBM. However, it doesn't feature just one, but five Deadpools including the original audiences met on the big screen in 2016 and four, very different variants of the merc with a mouth.
Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson is front-and-center of the five, a spot befitting the character as his variant will be the central focus of the film. He is flanked by Babypool, Kidpool, Headpool, and Dogpool on either side of him, teasing the variety of Deadpools that are going to be testing Wolverine's patience over the course of their journey across the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Wade, meet Wade
Variants of the anti-hero have already been hinted at in some behind-the-scenes images that found their way online, with Dogpool in particular being seen in many of those images. It was the first hint that the film would see Deadpool and Wolverine interact with other Deadpool variants, with some fans speculating online that they may even see the Deadpool Corps make their cinematic debut in Deadpool and Wolverine.
Welcome to the corps
The corps made their comic book debut in 2010's Prelude to Deadpool Corps, which saw Wade Wilson travel the multiverse to recruit a team of Deadpools to battle a cosmic entity known as the Awareness. They would go on to face other threats, including the titled Evil Deadpool Corps.
It was the inclusion of Headpool, Dogpool, and Kidpool in the art that led other fans to double-down on the idea that the corps will be appearing in Deadpool and Wolverine in some fashion. Some argued a villain as powerful as Cassandra Nova, who has similar powers to her twin brother Charles Xavier, would justify the introduction of a team as chaotic as the Deadpool Corps.
The film is already teed up to be a chaotic affair and pseudo-love letter to the Marvel film properties owned by 20th Century Fox.
One of the sets seen in images and trailer had Deadpool battling unseen enemies in a barren landscape riddled with props and logos from 20th Century Fox. Other characters from that period, including Jennifer Garner's Elektra and Aaron Stanford's Pyro, are confirmed to be appearing in the film while names such as Dafne Keen, Patrick Stewart, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, and even Taylor Swift are rumored to be appearing in the film.
Deadpool and Wolverine is scheduled to release in theaters on July 26, 2024.