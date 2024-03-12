Deadpool & Wolverine is coming out soon, and there appears be many jokes about Marvel's president, Kevin Feige, scattered in with it.
Of course, it's not like it's unexpected for Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) to crack jokes at someone else's expense. However, this should be a cool twist to the MCU breaking the 4th wall. And with this movie having an R-rating, things could get interesting.
Collider had a chance to chat with Karan Soni, who plays Dopinder, at SXSW. He's reprising his role in this 3rd installment of the film franchise.
During the chat, he touched on many things, especially what to expect from this new film.
What to expect in Deadpool & Wolverine
“I can say that I think it'll be really good, this movie, and from my little experience of my part of it, it's definitely…Ryan's taking full advantage of the MCU and playing with all the toys,” Soni said.
He added, “It also feels like it's coming at a perfect time for the MCU because it's ready for a little bit of a shake-up, and he's definitely shaking it up. And so I think like, this is great that it's coming at this time, and they're very willing to make fun of themselves, which is important. And I got to meet Kevin Feige, and I was surprisingly starstruck. I was a little bit like, oh my gosh, it's him. Which I was surprised that I was. But it's very cool to see those minds together. You know, him, Kevin's obviously completely changed the industry, and then Ryan who's such a genius, like them combing their power, it's pretty exciting.”
As for jokes?
“There's a lot of Kevin jokes [in the movie]. You have to have a good sense of humor, and he does,” Soni said during the interview. “So that's cool.”
We'll see what Kevin Feige lands when Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26.