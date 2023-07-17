DeAndre Hopkins' net worth in 2023 is $40 million. Hopkins is a professional football player who currently plays for the Tennessee Titans in the NFL. He's garnered five Pro Bowl appearances, five All-Pro team selections, and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns. For this piece, let's take a closer look at DeAndre Hopkins' net worth in 2023.

DeAndre Hopkins' net worth in 2023 (Estimate): $40 million

DeAndre Hopkins' net worth in 2023 is $40 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

DeAndre Hopkins was born on June 6, 1992 in Clemson, South Carolina. He studied at D.W. Daniel High School. Here, Hopkins played various sports including basketball, track and field, and football. As a basketball player, Hopkins averaged 14.7 points, 7.1 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per outing, as per MaxPreps. On the other hand, as a football player, he registered 57 receptions for 1,266 yards while tallying 18 touchdowns. On the defensive end, Hopkins produced 28 interceptions and five touchdowns, according to Sportskeeda.

Despite being a multisport athlete in high school, Hopkins eventually chose football. Coming out of high school, ESPN considered him as a five star recruit. Hopkins would decide to play for Clemson University. For the Tigers, Hopkins registered 206 receptions for 3,020 yards while also making 27 touchdowns in three seasons. During his senior year, Hopkins made the First Team All-ACC.

DeAndre Hopkins' NFL career with the Houston Texans

After three seasons with the Clemson Tigers, Hopkins decided to declare for the 2013 NFL Draft. During draft night, he was selected in the first round by the Houston Texans with the 27th overall pick. Shortly after, Hopkins signed a four-year deal worth $7.6 million with the Texans, as per Spotrac. During his rookie season, Hopkins was one of the silver linings of a struggling Houston squad. Although the Texans went 2-14-0, Hopkins recorded 52 receptions for 802 yards to go along with two touchdowns. With a respectable rookie season, Hopkins was able to make the NFL All-Rookie Team.

After further establishing himself as the Texans' best receiver, Hopkins finally had a breakout year in 2015. During the season, the Clemson standout tallied 111 receptions for 1,521 yards to go along with 11 touchdowns. Furthermore, Hopkins would lead the Texans to their second straight 9-7-0 season record. For his efforts, Hopkins was selected to his first Pro Bowl appearance and made the Second Team All-Pro.

After holding out for a new contract in 2016, Hopkins finally got his wish a season later. Before the 2017 season, he signed a fresh five-year deal that paid him $81 million. With a new contract, Hopkins was more motivated than ever. He registered another Pro Bowl worthy season and made the First Team All-Pro team selection for the first time in his NFL career. During the 2017 season, he had 96 receptions for 1,378 yards to go along with 13 receiving touchdowns, which was good enough to lead the NFL.

Trade to the Arizona Cardinals

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hopkins would play for the Texans until the 2019 season. During those seasons, he made consecutive appearances to the Pro Bowl and was a fixture in the First Team All-Pro selections. After the 2019 season, the Texans decided to trade Hopkins and a fourth round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for David Johnson, a second round pick, and a fourth round pick. Months after the trade, the Cardinals gave Hopkins a two-year contract extension, which paid the wide receiver $54.5 million.

In his first season in Arizona, Hopkins had 115 receptions for 1,407 yards to go along with six receiving touchdowns. For his efforts, Hopkins was named to his fifth Pro Bowl appearance and his second Second Team All-Pro selection.

Unfortunately, that would be the best season for Hopkins in a Cardinals uniform. 2021 saw the five-time Pro Bowl player suffer several injuries including a torn ACL. A season later, Hopkins' season was marred with a suspension due to violating the NFL's anti-doping policy, after testing positive for a drug called Ostarine. In fact, the wide receiver was forced to forfeit at least $2.2 million of his salary for the 2022 season due to the suspension, as per cardswire.usatoday.com.

With a pair of forgettable seasons, the Cardinals eventually released Hopkins in the 2023 offseason.

Signing with the Tennessee Titans

After being released by the Cardinals, Hopkins is penciled to have another fresh start in the NFL. The former First Team All-Pro member signed a two-year contract worth $26 million with the Tennessee Titans. The total payout could be as much as $32 million with incentives.

DeAndre Hopkins' endorsement deals

Hopkins has carved out a reputation as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. As a result, it isn't surprising that various brands have opted to partner with the NFL star. Some of his endorsements include Burberry, Therabody, BioSteel, Bridgestone Tires, Super Coffee, Buzzer, John Elliot, Olipop, Verizon, Whatnot Community Marketplace, OARS + ALPS, and many more. Back in 2016, Hopkins also signed an endorsement deal with Adidas. According to Forbes, Hopkins earns $1 million from endorsement deals alone.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by DeAndre Hopkins' net worth in 2023?