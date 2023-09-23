The schedule turned significantly harder for Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes in their fourth game of the regular season. After recording wins in their first 3 games — including an overtime triumph vs. Colorado State last week — the Buffaloes were blown out when they traveled to Oregon to take on the Ducks and star quarterback Bo Nix.

Bo Nix ran and stopped Deion Sanders on his way off the field. They hugged each other. “I’m proud of you,” Sanders said. — David Ubben (@davidubben) September 23, 2023

The Ducks had just too much firepower for the Buffs, and Nix was able to put his imprint on the game by completing 28 of 33 passes for 276 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. The Oregon quarterback also rushed for a touchdown against the Buffs. Oregon ran away with the victory by a 42-6 margin.

Once the game was over, Nix sought out Sanders and the two opponents hugged in an act of sportsmanship. Sanders, who is known for braggadocio and self promotion, offered words of support for Nix. “I'm proud of you,” he said.

Even though Colorado fell behind by a 35-0 score at halftime, Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders did what he could to keep his team on the outskirts of the game. Sanders completed 23 of 33 passes for 159 yards with 1 TD toss and no interceptions.

Wide receiver Tony Franklin served as Oregon's leading receiver and Nix's top target. He caught 8 passes for 126 yards and 2 touchdowns. Running back Bucky Irving made a big contribution in the running game, carrying the ball 10 times for 89 yards.

Oregon defensive end Jordan Burch keyed the Ducks' defensive effort as he registered 5 tackles and he sacked Sanders 2 times.

This game will be remembered for the performance by Bo Nix and the sportsmanship shown at the end of the game between Nix and Sanders.