Despite being the starting kicker for Colorado Football, Alejandro Mata still holds the HBCU experience in his heart. A former Jackson State kicker who's played for Deion Sanders since 2022, Mata understands that his time at Jackson State was special. From Homecoming, to band culture, to Greek life, HBCUs have an extremely unique and contagious atmosphere.

In an interview with Andscape, Mata spoke glowingly about his HBCUMata spoke glowingly about his HBCU experience.

I talk about it with my friends all the time. How the culture and fans over there, they're just different,” said Mata. “It was just a party every day pretty much. Or at least it felt like it.”

Mata plans to spend his free time during his bye-week to fly out to Jackson State's homecoming.

While the ‘HBCU experience' is one of college's most cultured experiences, it is pretty easy to have a great time when you have the individual and team success that Mata had at Jackson State.

At Jackson State, Mata played all 13 games as a true freshman and hit 12-of-13 field goals and 50-of-51 extra points for 86 points. Mata's stellar freshman campaign also earned him third-team FCS Freshman All-American and second-team All-SWAC honors.

Mata separates himself as a kicker by possessing one of the most important traits at the position, the clutch gene.

His clutch resume began at Buford High School, where he hit two game-winning field goals to secure state championships. His junior year, he hit a game winning field goal in overtime to help Buford defeat Lee County 34-31. He then finished his high school career with a PAT which gave Buford a 21-20 win over Langston Hughes.

Mata has also hit two game-winning field goals in his collegiate career so far, one for Jackson State, and one for Colorado. For Mata, he once again goes back to his HBCU tenure for the highlight of his career.

“Many people might that it is my game winning kick against Arizona State last season,” he said. “But, to be honest, I think my first field goal -that Hard Rock stadium, first year, freshman year against FAMU, a 34 yarder — just felt amazing.”

While Mata will never forget the HBCU experience, he is also thankful to play on a larger stage today. The Colorado Buffs are a member of one of the Power 5 conferences, the Big-12. Power 5 conferences have an extensive history of athletes being drafted to the NFL, and Mata is thankful to have a chance of going pro.

Mata highlights that his ‘why' is to create generational wealth for future generations and his family and parents.

Mata and The 2-1 Colorado buffs return to action this week vs. Baylor University (2-1). The Big-12 matchup is set to kickoff at 8 p.m. at Folsom Field Stadium in Boulder, Colorado.