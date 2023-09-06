The college football world was tuned into Deion Sanders's coaching debut against TCU, as the latest Nielsen rating return reported by SportsTVRatings shows that 7,262,000 million television viewers tuned into Fox for the matchup. The high viewership number makes the game the second most watched college football game of the weekend only trailing the Sunday night primetime matchup between Florida State and LSU, which got 9,165,000 viewers.

Colorado's 45-41 upset of TCU outdrew marquee matchups such as Ohio State-Indiana (4,646,000) as well as the Duke's Mayo Classic between the University of North Carolina and the University of South Carolina (3,400,000). Comparing the 2023 Big Noon Kickoff premiere game with Colorado & TCU to 2022's Week 2 matchup between Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas Longhorns, the network saw a viewership decline but the game still fared well. The 2022 matchup between Alabama and Texas drew 10,595,000 television viewers on September 10, 2022.

The Colorado/TCU game was heavily promoted by Fox and their various properties since they announced their broadcasting schedule in May. Promos for the game, largely featuring footage of Deion Sanders, were shown on Fox Sports 1 studio shows such as First Things First and Undisputed with the moderators of the shows doing live reads for the game. A few of the programs also integrated segments about Deion Sanders's coaching debut and the odds that the Buffaloes could pull off an upset. The promos were even shown on WWE's Friday Night Smackdown, with lead commentator Michael Cole delivering live reads for the game.

Deion Sanders and Colorado will be a ratings and viewership draw for college football for the foreseeable future. Some of the games will not be rated by Nielsen due to the games airing on the Pac-12 Network but the country is watching the Buffaloes to see how they fare in the first season of the Coach Prime Era.