This past Saturday night, Deion Sanders made a surprise visit to Alabama A&M University to watch his daughter, Shelomi Sanders, and the Lady Bulldogs defeat Alabama State University, 54-47, at the Event Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Last year, Shelomi Sanders departed Colorado and committed to Alabama A&M.

Coach Prime shared the special moment on social media, writing, “Surprised my Babygirl @shelomisanders yesterday at Alabama A&M! It was epic and they won. The HBCU atmosphere was all that. Dr. Bryant thank u helping me make yesterday happen for my baby! Love all y’all that showed me love. God bless. #CoachPrime”

Shelomi Sanders, a reserve guard for AAMU, played a key part in the win with 7 minutes of action, recording one assist and one steal. The Dallas native has made a strong impact on the court, averaging 6 points and 15 minutes of play per game. Sanders left the Colorado Buffaloes women’s basketball program after transferring from Jackson State to join her father and brothers, Shedeur and Shilo.

In a season full of milestones for her father, Coach Prime’s passion for his family remains a priority. Coach Dawn Thornton is in her first season at Alabama A&M after several successful years at the University of Arkansas Pine-Bluff, and the Lady Bulldogs are excelling under her leadership. They currently hold an 11-6 overall record and are 4-1 in the SWAC, with their only loss being a 65-55 defeat to Jackson State on January 9.

While Coach Prime continues to support his children, his future as a coach remains in the spotlight. Adam Schefter reported during halftime of the NFC Wild Card game between the Rams and Vikings that Deion Sanders and the Dallas Cowboys have discussed him as a potential candidate to replace Mike McCarthy as head coach. “There is a mutual interest there,” Schefter said. “And I go back to about a year and a half ago when I had a former general manager say to me, watch Deion Sanders. There's a real possibility he may be the next head coach for Dallas Cowboys.”

Sanders himself has made it clear that his interest in coaching the NFL is closely tied to his sons. “The only way I would consider is to coach my SONS,” Sanders said, emphasizing the importance of coaching his children in a recent Good Morning America interview. “I’m not following them; but you got to think of it logically as a Father,” he added on the Million $ Worth Of Game Podcast.

As the possibility of Coach Prime coaching his sons in the NFL, he’s also keeping his options open. According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Sanders is reportedly interested in the Las Vegas Raiders’ vacant head coach position. “He has a very strong interest in the job,” Bonsignore reported, with NFL-connected associates of Sanders reaching out to express his interest.

While Deion Sanders has yet to make a final decision, one thing is clear, his love for his family will always take center stage. As he continues to make waves in the world of college football, it’s evident that his commitment to his kids and their success remains his top priority.