Deion Sanders is continuing to help Travis Hunter on and off the field. The veteran NFL star turned coach, was a guest on Tamron Hall's eponymous show.

“It hurt me that he [deactivated his account],” Deion told Hall. “What the enemy wants you to do is stop … Keep on moving. Don't let the enemy get you when you're still and you having a pity party on yourself.”

Deion did not want Hunter to lose out on any opportunities due to the criticism he was facing online.

“You have endorsements, you have people that are sponsoring you to talk about their product. We can't deactivate, we've gotta activate right now,” Sanders continued.

Deion's son, Shedeur Sanders, who also plays for the Colorado Buffaloes alongside Hunter, clapped back at trolls targeting his teammate.

“All y'all athletes, entertainers, artist etc. if y'all genuine trying to holla at Trav y'all know how to get in touch with him or someone around,” Shedeur wrote on X. “At this point y'all just posting for the algorithm trying to look cool.”

Before the Buffaloes' bowl facing BYU, Deion gave Hunter some words of encouragement. “I want you to know this in front of everybody. You know we love you, We got you. We appreciate you. You are him.”

This is not the first time that Deion has given Hunter some advice in regard to relationships. In a resurfaced video, Deion told Hunter that he needs to think about getting a prenup.

In the clip from 2022 via Well Off Media, Deion is heard saying, “He just ain’t said I do yet,” referring to Hunter's relationship at the time. Hunter and Lenee, who is now his fiancée, were just dating at the time Sanders made the comment.

“I think he done got married on us and ain’t told nobody,” Deion joked.

“Nah, not yet,” Hunter responded laughing.

“Let me know because I’m gonna do your prenup for you,” Deion said.

“It’s gonna be about this thick,” the coach continued holding up a copy of ‘The Little Engine That Could,' “This is gonna be the cover of it.”

Hunter and Lenee got engaged in February 2024 and have since made a red carpet appearance at the Sports Illustrated annual award show when he was named the 2024 Breakout Star of the Year.