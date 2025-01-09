Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee are moving on from the rumors. The couple hit the red carpet for the first time showing a united front since the couple made headlines after Hunter received the Heisman trophy last year.

The pair have not posted on social media and deactivated their accounts once the rumors about their relationship began to erupt even further. Hunter and Lenee were guests for Sports Illustrated’s annual awards ceremony in Las Vegas, where Hunter accepted the 2024 Breakout Star of the Year award.

Hunter kept it classy and wore a black suit and Lenee stunned in a red gown.

While social media was scrutinizing the couple's relationship, they seemed to be on solid ground as Hunter thanked Lenee during his acceptance speech.

“I don’t know where I’d be this year without just praying every night with my fiancée,” he said. “I want to thank my family and everybody around the Colorado program.”

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee's relationship drama

Hunter and Lenee were the center of drama when the public began speculating on the couple's every move. It began when Lenee didn't stand up for Hunter when he was awarded the Heisman trophy and then again when she appeared to be angry when he was taking photos with fans.

After those two incidents, social media began dissecting her social media when they found an old video of her claiming Hunter was not “her type.” She followed up with a since-deleted video defending herself and clarifying her comment.

“That is not true at all. The real reason [is] because he DMed me when he had a girlfriend,” Lenee says.

“I exited the message and he sat there until he was single. I don't do home-wrecking, I'm not a sidepiece, I don't stand for any of those things. I support women, so I would never do that to another woman 'cause I would never want it done to me,” she explained.

After her explanation, trolls did more digging and found an old video of Lenee dancing on an unidentified man.

During this time, while many were quick to point fingers and tell Hunter what he should do with his relationship, his coach, Deion Sanders gave him some words of encouragement.

“I want you to know this in front of everybody,” the Colorado Buffaloes head coach said to the team. “You know we love you, We got you. We appreciate you. You are him.”