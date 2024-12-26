Sometimes you just need some uplifting words from your coach. Deion Sanders created an uplifting moment for Travis Hunter amid the recent drama involving his fiancée Leanna Lenee.

During practice, Deion said in front of the team how they will support Hunter during the current online discourse about his relationship.

“I want you to know this in front of everybody,” the Coloardo Buffaloes head coach said to the team. “You know we love you, We got you. We appreciate you. You are him.”

Deion is not the only one from the Sanders family to have supported Hunter through this time. His son, Shedeur Sanders, — who is also Hunter's teammate — posted a message in support.

“All y'all athletes, entertainers, artist etc. if y'all genuine trying to holla at Trav y'all know how to get in touch with him or someone around,” Shedeur wrote. “At this point y'all just posting for the algorithm trying to look cool.”

Travis Hunter and Leanne Lenee deactivate social media accounts

Following the backlash from online trolls, the Buffaloes star and social media personality deactivated their accounts. Their decision followed a viral video in which Lenee was seen dancing with an unidentified man. Shortly after that video was shared online, Lenee was accused of having an affair when text messages from 2020 allegedly resurfaced. However, it was reported that the couple started their relationship in 2022 despite the post made by online blogger DJ Akademiks claiming they began their relationship in 2019.

These events were trickled down effects of a comment Lenee made about Hunter. In a since-deleted video, Lenee claimed that Hunter was not her “type.” Fans interpreted her comment meaning she did not find Hunter attractive. In the video, she explained that it was not what she meant.

“That is not true at all. The real reason [is] because he DMed me when he had a girlfriend,” Lenee says.

“I exited the message and he sat there until he was single. I don't do home-wrecking, I'm not a sidepiece, I don't stand for any of those things. I support women, so I would never do that to another woman 'cause I would never want it done to me,” she explained.

The added media attention revolving around Hunter's realtionship unfortunately came at a time when he should be celebrating his Heisman Trophy win.