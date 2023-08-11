Delaware State University unveils a new athletics logo ahead of the 2023 football season, per a statement released by the University on Thursday. The university decided to upgrade both its athletics and academic logo due to its emerging success and increase in infrastructure and enrollment. The logo features a contemporary version of the Hornet mascot. The design was created in collaboration between DSU marketing team staff members Antonio “JR” Fuondjing and Jasmine Couch.

With the most diverse intercollegiate athletics program in DSU history, it was time for a more modern, powerful look,” Director of Athletics Alecia Shields-Gadson said in the statement. “This new Hornet athletics logo ushers in a new era for all of Delaware State University’s sports teams. It is a work of branding art that reflects all that our intercollegiate teams are striving for – consistent bold and strong performances on the field of play that are packed with an unrelenting sting.”

Delaware State football has seen tremendous success in its history. The Hornets joined the MEAC in 1970 and had a winning record from 1983 to 1995. In 2007, Delaware State football saw its most successful season, finishing the regular season 10-1 and going undefeated in the conference. They also secured an out-of-conference win against Coastal Carolina 23-18. The Hornets earned a birth in the NCAA Division I FCS Playoffs but lost to in-state rival University of Delaware 44-7 in the first round.

Delaware State looks to turn around the program after a 5-6 record last season. Lee Hull was announced as the new of the Hornets last December. Delaware State starts its season against the CIAA's Bowie State on September 2nd at 1 PM EST. The game will be aired on CIAA Sports Network.