Delaware played well at the start of the year, while Saint Peter's has struggled. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Delaware-Saint Peter's prediction and pick.

Delaware is 7-4 this season, with notable wins against Iona and Yale and notable losses against Bucknell, Vermont, and Duquesne. John Camden is the key for the Blue Hens in this game. The Blue Hens have shown a lot of potential this year and can make some noise in the CAA and potentially get into the NCAA Tournament.

Saint Peter's is 4-5, with notable wins against UMBC, Fairleigh Dickinson, and Duquesne. They have losses against Seton Hall, Rutgers, Manhattan, and Iona. The Peacocks have struggled this year, but Marcus Randolph has stood out. They can make a big statement in this game against Delaware because they have been a decent team this year.

Here are the Delaware-Saint Peter's College Basketball Odds, courtesy of ESPN Bet

College Basketball Odds: Delaware-Saint Peter's Odds

Delaware: +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +125

Saint Peter's: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -150

Over: 140.5 (-115)

Under: 140.5 (-105)

How to Watch Delaware vs. Saint Peter's

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+

Why Delaware Will Cover The Spread/Win

Delaware has been solid on offense this year. They score 79.5 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 45.8%, and have a three-point percentage of 37.5%. Five Blue Hens players are averaging over double digits this season, with John Camden leading at 15.1 points per game. Then, IzaiahPasha leads in assists with 3.1 per game. This offense relies on Camden a lot, but Erik Timko is just behind with 13.5 points per game. The Blue Hens and their offense have a big challenge against a very good Saint Peter's defense in this game. This matchup will decide who wins this matchup.

Delaware's defense has struggled this year. They allow 75.1 points per game, 41.2% from the field, and 33.6% from behind the arc. Then, John Camden and Erik Timko are tied for the team lead in rebounds at 5.1 per game. Next, Niels Lane and Izaiah Pasha are tied for the team lead in blocks at one per game. Finally, three different Panthers are averaging at least one steal per game, with Lane leading the team with 1.6. The Blue Hens have struggled on defense, but they are not playing a defense that has been all that impressive this year. The Peacocks might have a decent game in this matchup, but the Blue Hens should do enough to slow them down in this game.

Why Saint Peter's Will Cover The Spread/Win

Saint Peter's offense has been inconsistent this year. They score 71.9 points per game, have a 42.4% field goal percentage, and a 37% three-point shooting percentage. Two Peacocks are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Marcu Randolph leading the team at 16.2 points per game. Then, Bryce Eaton leads the team in assists at 2.4 per game. This offense is going to depend on Marcus Randolph in this game. They should be able to score because Delaware has struggled there, but it will not be easy with how this offense works this season.

Saint Peter's defense has played well this year. They allow 66.9 points per game, 40.5% from the field, and 27.3% from behind the arc. Down low, Stephon Roberts has been a beast and leads the team in rebounding at eight per game. He also leads the team in blocks per game at 1.7 and is one of two Tigers averaging over one block per game. Finally, three Peacocks average at least one steal per game, with Armoni Zeigler leading the way with 1.8. The Peacocks have the defense to slow down Delaware on offense. This matchup will be the big indicator in this game because the Peacocks need to slow down a great offense like Delaware.

Final Delaware-Saint Peter's Prediction & Pick

Saint Peter's has fallen hard since their miracle run towards the Elite Eight a few years ago. They are struggling this season to score consistently, but they have a very good defense. Delaware can score at will and do enough to score on the Peacocks and their defense. Expect Delaware to do enough on the road in a sloppy game where they should win and cover against Saint Peter's

Final Delaware-Saint Peter's Prediction & Pick: Delaware +2.5 (-105)