Poor Delta. The airline was just starting to get over its name's unfortunate association with a prominent Covid variant strain, and now it will be associated with something else toxic. We've all had our share of horror stories about having to use an unconscionably malodorous plane bathroom, but at least usually it's contained to the bathroom and we return to our seat and try to un-smell the torture we've just endured. We've also all been crop-dusted while sitting in coach, but at least the waft eventually passes and we can go back to enjoying the latest Liam Neeson movie. But in an episode more disturbing than snakes on a Samuel L. Jackson plane, the food poisoning of Airplane!, and the script of Con Air combined — it seems a passenger on a Delta Airlines flight from Atlanta to Barcelona had an explosive diarrhea situation so heinous that the plane was forced to turn around two hours into the flight.

So the next time you're annoyed with your seat mate for hogging the armrest or the guy in front of you for putting his chair all the way back or a nearby baby for crying too much, consider yourself grateful.

Reports about the party foul are trickling out on social media and spraying across headlines everywhere (sorry, couldn't resist).

One online commenter noted, “My partner was on that flight! It was pretty bad. It was dribbled down the aisle, smelled horrible.”

Another said, “The vanilla scented disinfectant used on it only made it smell like vanilla s***.” (Vanilla s— is of course also the name of Vanilla Ice's much maligned follow-up to Ice Ice Baby.)

Yet another poster called it “a mess,” and agreed that turning the plane back around was the right call by the pilot.

TMZ obtained the audio recording of the flight captain calling Air Traffic Control to report the incident. On the recording, the pilot is heard saying “It's just a biohazard issue, we had a passenger who had diarrhea all the way through the airplane so they want us to come back to Atlanta.”

No word yet on who Delta'd it, but it seems the entire flight crew smelt it.