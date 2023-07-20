Samuel L. Jackson is easily one of the best actors to ever perform in the big screens. He has had notable acting performances in successful films such as Coach Carter, Snakes on a Plane, and a handful of MCU films where he portrayed Nick Fury. Jackson is also an Oscar Award and Tony Award nominee. With plenty of successful films under his belt, have you ever wondered how an actor like him lives? Well, this article features Samuel Jackson's $8.35 million home in Beverly Hills, Calif.

In 2000, Jackson had a busy year by starring in three movies such as Unbreakable, Shaft, and Rules of Engagement. However, he still found the time to do some real estate shopping. During the same year, the Oscar Award nominee picked up a luxurious Beverly Hills estate from fellow actress Roseanne Barr. The property purchase cost the Captain Marvel star nearly $8.4 million.

Here are some photos of Samuel L. Jackson's $8.35 million home in Beverly Hills.

Photos courtesy of: Architectural Digest

Jackson's estate encompasses 11,738 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The home features a living room filled with various artworks displayed in the walls, including Jacob Lawrence's artwork called The Builder. In addition to this, Jackson's abode also featured a sizable dining area, a family room with a fireplace, an office which displays Jackson's acting milestones and legendary boxer Muhammad Ali's autographed gloves, and a distinct master bedroom.

Aside from the main home, the property also includes a guest house, which originally was a small ranch. The guest house features a screening room, a popcorn maker, and much more.

Outside the home, Jackson can enjoy plenty of green spaces filled with various trees and plants. The Oscar Award nominee also had a swimming pool in the property transformed into a putting green.

Jackson confessed that he purchased the home to make his daughter grow up and live in a “homey environment.” With the home's amenities, it seems like the perfect place for the MCU star to settle down.

After starring in several hit films, Jackson is one of the most successful actors in the industry today. As a result, he can certainly afford to live a lavish lifestyle. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Jackson has a net worth of around $250 million.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Samuel Jackson's $8.35 million home in Beverly Hills.