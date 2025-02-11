DeMar DeRozan delivered the game-winning shot, capping a strong performance in the Sacramento Kings' 129-128 overtime win over the struggling Dallas Mavericks on Monday at American Airlines Center.

DeRozan posted a season-best 42 points for the Kings (27-26), including the game winning baseline floater in the final 2.1 seconds of overtime. The six-time All-Star showcased efficiency, hitting 15 of 22 shots from the field, knocking down 4 of 6 from beyond the arc, and converting all 8 of his free-throw attempts, marking his first 40-point performance in a Kings jersey.

Klay Thompson drained a deep three-pointer, putting the Mavericks ahead 128-127 with 9.8 seconds left in overtime.

The Kings star forward, DeRozan already forced overtime with a mid-range fadeaway at the 3.7-second mark, responding to Kyrie Irving’s crafty layup that had given the Mavericks the lead on the previous possession.

DeMar DeRozan's clutch heroics

With De'Aaron Fox gone, DeRozan shoulders much of the late-game offensive burden, but the six-time All-Star embraces the challenge. According to StatMamba, he has made more clutch shots than any other player in the NBA over the past decade.

Domantas Sabonis chipped in 16 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists for Sacramento, while Zach LaVine and Malik Monk each scored 17 points.

Kings forward Keegan Murray found his rhythm in the third quarter, scoring 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting after going without a field goal attempt in the first half. However, the Mavericks slowed his surge, closing the quarter on a 7-1 run to enter the fourth with a 93-87 lead.

Irving led the Mavericks (28-26) with 30 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and three steals as they played without Anthony Davis and other key players due to injuries. Frustrated fans chanted “Fire Nico,” with some being escorted out of the arena just 10 days after general manager Nico Harrison traded Luka Doncic to the Lakers for Davis.

Just as Irving seemed poised to put the Kings away with his hot shooting in the fourth quarter, DeRozan and Sacramento responded with a 15-2 run, wiping out the Mavericks’ 12-point lead and pulling ahead 106-105 with 4:25 remaining. DeRozan contributed 11 points during the surge.

DeRozan lifting the Kings over the Mavericks

DeRozan reinforced his reputation as one of the game's top clutch performers, sinking the game-tying shot to force overtime before delivering the go-ahead floater with two seconds left.

While DeRozan stole the spotlight, Doug Christie may have coached the best game of his young career. He turned to a double-big lineup with Domantas Sabonis and newest member of the Kings Jonas Valančiūnas when the Sacramento trailed in the fourth, using their size to spark a comeback before Valančiūnas fouled out.

Mavericks center Daniel Gafford exited in the second quarter and was later ruled out with a right knee sprain.

The Kings now face a back-to-back set against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday and Thursday before heading into a much-needed All-Star break.