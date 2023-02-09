The Chicago Bulls will travel to take on the Brooklyn Nets in a Thursday night NBA matchup at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Bulls-Nets prediction and pick, laid out below.

Chicago has been up and down, going 26-28, good for ninth place in the Eastern Conference. Chicago has had three separate three-game winning streaks in the new year, but have not been able to build on that momentum just yet. Injuries can be pointed to as the blame for inconsistency.

The new-look Brooklyn Nets prepare for life in the post Kyrie and KD era, entering this matchup in fifth place in the Eastern Conference with a 32-22 record. Brooklyn’s new additions will hopefully bring some stability to a team in desperate need of it.

Here are the Bulls-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Bulls-Nets Odds

Chicago Bulls: +1 (-112)

Brooklyn Nets: -1 (-108)

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Nets

TV: TNT

Stream: NBA, NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

DeMar DeRozan has continued his dominance, leading the team with 25.9 points and 5.0 assists per game. DeRozan has also pulled in 4.8 rebounds per game, which is tied for third on the team. Zach LaVine, the high-flying combo guard, is second with 23.6 points, and 4.1 assists per game. Nikola Vucevic has cleaned up the boards, averaging 11.3 rebounds and 18.0 points per game, the lone Bull to average a double-double.

Shockingly, Chicago ranks 19th in the league with 42.7 rebounds per game. Brooklyn ranks in the bottom half of the league in opponent rebounding. Chicago averages 7.6 steals per game, which ranks 11th in the league. Alex Caruso leads the team with 1.7 steals per game, also shooting 39.0 percent from behind the arc. DeRozan and LaVine are tied for second with 1.0 steals per game. Brooklyn has turned the ball over 14.4 times per game.

Chicago ranks fifth with an 81.2 free throw percentage, and Brooklyn fouls 21.9 times per game. Chicago’s offense ranks 16th with 114.3 points per game, while their defense has been average, ranking 16th with 113.8 points allowed per game.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Brooklyn Nets now look like a barren wasteland compared to their once proud “heyday”. Gone are Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, who combined to provide more headaches than results in their tumultuous tenure. Shockingly, the Nets were able to somewhat reload with talented role players in Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and Jae Crowder. Nic Claxton has been a great sidekick, with 13.2 points and a team-leading 9.2 rebounds per game. Cam Thomas is on a scorching-hot scoring streak, with three straight games of at least 40 points. Thomas is now averaging 10.4 points per game.

Ben Simmons is leading the team with 6.4 assists per game. Very quietly, Simmons is providing solid point guard play. The former 76er also leads the team with 1.4 steals per game. Brooklyn leads the league by averaging 6.7 blocks per game, and Chicago has had 5.0 shots blocked per game. Claxton leads the team with 2.6 blocks per game. Brooklyn has shot the lights out, ranking second with a 50.6 percent shooting percentage.

Final Bulls-Nets Prediction & Pick

This game comes less than 24 hours after the Kevin Durant blockbuster, so the short-handed Nets will be at a disadvantage in this one. Chicago will take advantage of it.

Final Bulls-Nets Prediction & Pick: Chicago +1 (-112), over 226.5 (-110)