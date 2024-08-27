Former Sacramento Kings star big man DeMarcus Cousins has been finding ways to keep his basketball career afloat since he last played in the NBA in 2022. While Cousins was one of the NBA's best big men during the 2010s, unfortunately, a series of devastating injuries beginning in 2018 hampered his career and cut his prime years short.

Still, overseas, the big man has been putting up solid production, first playing in Puerto Rico and then Taiwan, and now, Cousins is taking his talents to China when it was announced that Cousins would be signing a contract with FIBA 3×3 World Tour team Wuxi WenLv, per 3×3 Basketball on X, formerly Twitter.

Cousins' contract will take him through the end of the season.

As previously mentioned, Cousins has been able to make waves on the international basketball stage, including being named T1 League Most Popular Player of the Year for the 2023–24 season, per Bleacher Report.

Meanwhile, 3 vs 3 basketball as a whole has gained some more popularity recently due to it being a sport at the recent Paris Olympics, with the Netherlands taking home the Gold medal and the United States surprisingly failing to even medal at all.

What could have been for DeMarcus Cousins

In his prime, DeMarcus Cousins was one of the three or four most dominant centers in the NBA for the Kings, capable of singlehandedly taking over games with a skillset that included perimeter shooting, passing, and the ability to run out in transition that made him ahead of his time for the center position.

Unfortunately, the Kings were never able to surround their star with an adequate supporting cast, and so Cousins was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans at the 2018 All-Star break in the hopes of forming a lethal tandem with fellow big man star Anthony Davis.

While things got off to a promising start, it wasn't long before Cousins unfortunately tore his Achilles with New Orleans, which ended that tenure really before it was even able to begin.

After his recovery from the Achilles surgery, Cousins joined the Golden State Warriors prior to the 2018-19 NBA season and played a crucial role in their run to the NBA Finals that year, where they lost to the Toronto Raptors in six games after star small forward Kevin Durant went down with an Achilles tear of his own.

In any case, it's nice to see Cousins back doing what he loves on the international stage.