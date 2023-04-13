The Houston Texans have not gone all out to revamp their offense with big-money signings since the start of this year’s free agency period. Houston has at the least completed a few moves to bolster its depth on this side of the ball. For one, Houston reached an agreement on a two-year deal with Case Keenum last month.

Keenum, who opened up his career in the NFL with the Texans, has been a backup quarterback for the past few seasons. He is coming off of a one-season stint with the Buffalo Bills where he served as the backup to Josh Allen at the quarterback position.

During a press conference earlier this week, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans took some time to touch on the team’s addition of Keenum. Ryans noted that he is looking forward to seeing the veteran passer help out the “young guys in the room.”

“With Case (Keenum), he’s a true professional, right?” Ryans said. “He’s going to be that coach on the field for us. Case has a ton of experience. He’s been in a lot of different schemes, has a depth of knowledge. I feel like as a player, sometimes another player in that room can say things in a different light that may hit you a little different than coaches can.

“With Case and all the experience he has, just see him as a guy that can come in and help the younger guys in the room.”

It is currently up in the air as to just who will start at the quarterback position for the Texans come Week 1 of the 2023 season. Should the Texans opt to use the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on a passer, they still could call on either Keenum or Davis Mills to be their starting quarterback for the early stages of the upcoming season.

Keenum has tallied 78 touchdown passes in 78 regular season games played in the NFL.