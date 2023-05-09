It’s never a dull moment in Florida politics, and today is no exception. Some Florida democratic operatives and donors are apparently targeting NBA superstars Grant Hill and Dwyane Wade on their wish list of potential candidates to run against Sen. Rick Scott in 2024, according to NBC News.

Florida Democrats are still reeling from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election win by a double-digit margin in 2022, and have not elected a Democratic senator since 2012, when they re-elected Bill Nelson — who was then defeated by Scott in 2018. To alter this momentum in a hotly contested swing state, Florida Democrats know they have to shoot for the stars. In terms of positive name recognition in the state and business/political savviness — it doesn’t get much more celestial than Grant Hill and Dwyane Wade.

Grant Hill played for the Orlando Magic for seven seasons, and lives around Orlando. John Morgan, a trial attorney and national Democratic donor in the Orlando area, told NBC News, “Grant Hill has great name ID. He would raise a boatload of money and is one of the smartest guys you will ever meet.” He then delicately added, “Grant Hill would beat the s— out of Rick Scott.”

Dwyane Wade, too, has major star power in the state, after winning three NBA championships with the Miami Heat. He has also become a strong advocate for transgender rights, after revealing his 15-year-old daughter Zaya is transgender. In speaking about Florida last month on Showtime’s “Headliners With Rachel Nichols” Wade said “My family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And so that’s one of the reasons why I do not live there.”

Here’s what Dwyane Wade said on Headliners when I asked him about anti-LGBTQ laws in Florida: “That’s another reason why I don’t live in that state. A lot of people don’t know that…my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there.” pic.twitter.com/1ya0AevA1C — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) April 26, 2023

Transgender rights has become a hot-button political issue, particularly in Florida, where Republicans have already filed more than 15 anti-trans bills in the 2023 legislative session. It is also largely what prompted the ongoing feud between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney, after Disney spoke out against the governor’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Grant Hill and Dwyane Wade would certainly add an intriguing wrinkle to the Senate race, but whether there is interest on their sides remains to be seen.