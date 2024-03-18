It looks like “The Demon” Finn Balor could find its way into the WWE 2K24 Roster through a MyFACTION Persona Card sometime in the future.
An upcoming live event for WWE 2K24 MyFACTION titled “Exorcise The Demon” asks the player to “Defeat the Demon and Bring Back Finn Balor” in a One on One Match. The MyFACTION live event, which goes up on Sunday, March 24, 2024, features an 80 OVR Ruby Finn Balor Live Events Reward card as its Apex Tier Reward.
Getting an 80 OVR Ruby card at this stage in the game is tempting, especially if you purchased only the Standard Edition of the game and haven't received the Showcase rewards yet, as Ruby cards are still rare at this point.
What strikes this event odd is that it might feature a Demon Finn Balor opponent, while the character itself isn't available yet in the game's roster. It's worth noting that The Demon's theme, entrance kit, and motions can be found within the game. Digging around the game files will also reveal that there's an unused Demon Finn Balor character within the game.
While Demon Finn Balor isn't available at launch as part of the WWE 2K24 Roster, it's been demonstrated that throwback versions of WWE superstars can be unlocked as new characters through MyFACTION Persona Cards. A version of Finn Balor with his alter ego as a Persona Card may become a reward for players in the future in the MyFACTION Game Mode.
Ever since Finn Balor joined The Judgment Day in June 2022, his Demon Persona no longer appeared as a playable character in the WWE 2K rosters following it. That means no Demon in WWE 2K23 and the subsequent WWE 2K24.
Fans have been asking 2K Sports and Visual Concepts to bring him back, while some community creators brought it upon themselves to bring the character back in-game, alongside other “hidden” wrestlers in the game.