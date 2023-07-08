Jesus Aguilar kicked off UFC 290 in style with a brutal one-punch knockout just 17 seconds into his early prelim fight against Shannon Ross. The knockout was the second-fastest in UFC flyweight history and the first of Aguilar's career.

FLYWEIGHTS HAVE POWER TOO JESUS AGUILAR WITH THE RIGHT HAND #UFC290 pic.twitter.com/d69xtXS8jc — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 8, 2023

The 27-year-old Aguilar, who is a Contender Series alumni, and Ross met in the octagon for each man's second bout with the promotion. Aguilar's victory was a much-needed one after he lost his UFC debut to Tatsuro Taira by a first-round triangle armbar in February.

The fight began with both fighters exchanging jabs, but Aguilar quickly found his range and landed a powerful right hand that sent Ross crashing to the canvas. The referee immediately stopped the fight as Aguilar celebrated his victory.

Aguilar's knockout was a reminder of the power that can be generated by the smaller fighters in the UFC. The flyweight division has often been overlooked in favor of the heavier weight classes, but Aguilar's performance showed that there is plenty of excitement to be found in the lighter weight classes.

The win improves Aguilar's record to 9-2 and 1-1 in the UFC, while Ross drops to 13-8 and 0-2 in the promotion. Aguilar's victory is sure to put him on the radar of the UFC's matchmakers as they look to book their next flyweight fights. With his impressive knockout power, Aguilar could quickly become a fan favorite and a contender in the division.

UFC 290 got off to a thrilling start thanks to Jesus Aguilar's one-punch knockout of Shannon Ross. The fight was a reminder of the excitement that can be found in the lighter-weight classes and a sign of things to come in the rest of the event.