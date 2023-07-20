The Red and White take on the Steel Roses! Catch the Denmark-China game with the odds, prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide that we prepared for the Women's World Cup series.

Denmark easily qualified for the World Championship as they finished the qualification group convincingly in first place with 13 points more than Bosnia and 15 points more than Montenegro. De Rød-Hvide will be looking to strike first blood in Group D.

China has appeared in the finals of the World Cup eight times so far, and in 1999 they reached the finals when they were defeated by the USA on penalties. They qualified for this World Championship in Australia and New Zealand after winning the Asian Cup in 2022.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: Denmark-China Odds

Denmark: -185

China: +490

Draw: +300

Over 2.5 Goals: -118

Under 2.5 Goals: -108

How To Watch Denmark vs. China

TV: UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Network, Peacock

Stream: fuboTV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, YouTube, FIFA+, Peacock Premium, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue

Time: 8 AM ET / 5 AM PT

Time: 8 AM ET / 5 AM PT

Why Denmark Will Beat China

Denmark holds the 15th spot in FIFA's world ranking, one place ahead of China. They are placed in Group D alongside eighth-ranked England and No. 61 Haiti. This marks Denmark's return to the FIFA Women's World Cup after a hiatus since 2007.

During the World Cup Qualifying matches, Denmark displayed dominant form, winning all eight games and outscoring their opponents 40-2. While they didn't face top-tier competition, they did defeat Russia 3-1 before it was banned from the tournament. Signe Bruun emerged as the top scorer with 13 goals, and seven other teammates scored at least twice. The team's captain and all-time leading scorer, Pernille Harder, contributed three goals and is expected to shine as one of the tournament's stars.

Recently, Denmark enjoyed a run of two wins out of three games. They began with a 1-0 victory against Sweden, followed by a 1-0 win over Japan, before their winning streak was halted by a 2-0 defeat to Spain. Overall, Denmark achieved success in seven out of their last 10 international matches across all competitions, with no draws and four losses.

Denmark has been impressive in scoring, netting 14 goals in their last ten matches in this tournament, resulting in an average of 1.4 goals per game. Additionally, they managed to keep a clean sheet in three of these games while conceding 12 goals, leading to an average of 1.2 goals per game.

This is the first time since 2007 that Denmark has qualified for the World Cup. After a wait of 16 years, Denmark has returned to the top level of women's football. In the previous edition, both Denmark and China were in the same group, and China secured a 3-2 victory.

Denmark is currently in good form, with only one loss in their last five matches, indicating a closely contested competition. Their aim, under the guidance of head coach Lars Sondergaard in his final tournament in charge, will likely be to secure their third appearance in the knockout stage. As of now, there are no reported injuries affecting the Danish squad. Pernille Harder stands out as their star player. The likes of Mille Gejl, Signe Bruun, Sanne Troelsgaard, Nicoline Sørensen, Katrine Veje, and Simone Boye Sørensen will be looking to make an impact in this match.

Why China Will Beat Denmark

As the reigning Asian champions, China recognizes the significance of this particular fixture, as a victory would greatly enhance their chances of progressing to the knockout stage. China's Women's World Cup history has been quite impressive, reaching the knockout round in every edition except for 2011 when they failed to qualify.

Their qualification for this World Cup came through winning the AFC Asian Cup, where they displayed their dominance by scoring 11 goals and conceding none in two group games, and defeating Japan and South Korea in the process. Wang Shanshan and Wang Shuang stood out with five goals each. During the previous World Cup in 2019, China faced a tough match against Italy in the Round of 16 and unfortunately lost 2-0. Nonetheless, Li Ying's performance was notable as she scored one goal, ranking 29th overall in the tournament.

In recent matches, China has shown resilience, being unbeaten in their last three encounters. They started strongly by defeating Russia twice with scores of 1-0 and 2-1, and they managed a 2-2 draw against Colombia in their most recent match. Out of their last 10 international games across all tournaments, China secured three wins and had five draws, but they did suffer defeat in two of those games. Their offensive stats reveal they scored a total of 12 goals in the last 10 internationals, averaging 1.2 goals per game. Defensively, they conceded an average of 1.1 goals per game, with a total of 11 goals against them. On a positive note, they kept five clean sheets in these matches.

Having a wealth of experience in the Women's World Cup, China knows that achieving full points in their tough group is crucial for progressing further. They have faced Denmark three times in previous World Cups, remaining undefeated and winning the last two encounters. Moreover, China's strong record against European opponents in the group stage is noteworthy. China has six wins, two draws, and only one loss in their nine previous games.

Captain Wang Shanshan, along with Wang Shuang, Tang Jiali, and Xiao Yuyi make up a strong forward formation. Vice-captain Zhang Rui should partner with Gu Yasha and Yang Lina for a solid midfield trio.

Final Denmark-China Prediction & Pick

China's run in Asia should continue against their European opponents. Denmark might be favored here but China can defy the odds and definitely pull the upset.

Final Denmark-China Prediction & Pick: China (+490), Under 2.5 goals (-108)