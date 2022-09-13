Denny Hamlin shares true feelings over Kyle Busch’s decision to join NASCAR Richard Childress Racing

It was announced on Tuesday that multiple time Nascar cup champion Kyle Busch will be joining Richard Childress Racing next year. The announcement brings an end to his previous 15-year partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing. Denny Hamlin shared his reaction to the Kyle Busch news on Twitter.

“Congratulations to @KyleBusch and @RCRracing.This is a great opportunity for both parties to team up and win races for years to come. Thank you Kyle for being such a great teammate for the last 15 years. Good luck on the next chapter of your career. The timing could not be better,” Hamlin wrote.

Kyle Busch posted a video confirming the announcement to his Twitter account on Tuesday.

A Championship Tradition continues in 2023. pic.twitter.com/uC00r1T0Ob — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) September 13, 2022

Kyle Busch also took a page out of Lebron James’ book when he verbally announced his move to Richard Childress Racing.

“Now for the moment you all couldn’t wait for, I’m excited to announce that I’ll be taking my talent to Welcome, North Carolina to drive the number 8 car for Richard Childress Racing starting in 2023.”

As Busch stated, he will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet car.

This news came as a surprise for many. As aforementioned, Kyle Busch had been with Joe Gibbs Racing for 15 years. The loss of Busch comes as a major blow for Gibbs without question. But it is an incredible acquisition for Richard Childress. NASCAR fans will be excited to see how Busch performs on his new team.

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin and Co. will continue aiming to perform well for Joe Gibbs Racing in the wake of Kyle Busch’s absence.

We will continue to monitor further updates on this story and other relevant NASCAR news.