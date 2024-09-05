The Denver Broncos have not been predicted to win that many games this year. In fact, the line on their win total in 2024 is only 5.5. Broncos fans hope that Bo Nix is the franchise saver who can turn the program around after years of mediocre to bad play. The Broncos took Nix in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he was incredibly impressive in the preseason and during training camp. So much so that he was named the team's starting quarterback, making him the first rookie signal-caller to start week one since John Elway in 1983.

Nix's early success makes many fans believe that Denver can produce more wins than expected. Still, considering the sportsbooks don't believe in them, predicting any kind of success can be considered a hot take. In this article, we are going to be optimistic and believe that Nix will help the Broncos exceed expectations during his rookie season. Here are three bold predictions for the Broncos' 2024 campaign.

Bo Nix finishes in the top three in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting

The Broncos drafted Bo Nix to turn their franchise around, but he was only the sixth quarterback selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr., and J.J. McCarthy were all taken ahead of him, meaning a bunch of quarterback-needy teams overlooked the rookie from Oregon.

Despite that, Nix could be in for an impressive rookie campaign. Firstly, Nix has exceeded expectations so far through his young NFL career. Many expected Jarrett Stidham or Zach Wilson to win the quarterback competition in Denver, but Nix emerged as the starter because he not only outplayed his peers during training camp/the preseason but because he impressed overall, regardless of the quarterback battle.

Additionally, Nix is more set up for early success than most rookies. Nix is 24 years old, making him one of the oldest rookie quarterbacks to start Week 1. While that might have contributed to his draft day fall, it will be helpful in his early NFL days. Nix has more experience and knowledge than most rookies, so he might be able to avoid some of the rookie struggles that usually plague first-year signal callers.

In fact, Denver has been so impressed by Nix that they even named him a captain for the 2024 season. He will be the first rookie to captain the team since Floyd Little in 1967. Clearly, the Broncos have high expectations for their youngster, but they also clearly believe in him.

This belief, combined with the early impressions Nix has made, means he could be in for a big year. We think he will finish in the top three in Offensive Player of the Year voting, which would be very impressive considering how stacked the 2024 NFL Draft class was with offensive talent. Williams and Daniels are both set to start Week 1 for their teams, too, the former of which does so after being viewed as one of the best draft prospects ever.

Even playmaking receivers like Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze are expected to have big years. While Williams or Harrison have a clearer path to actually winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, don't be surprised if Nix makes a run for the trophy.

Javonte Williams sets career highs in rushing yards and touchdowns

During Javonte Williams' rookie season, he looked like a rising star. The running back was nearly impossible to tackle, and a breakout season in year two was expected. Then, Williams tore his ACL, LCL, and posterolateral corner in Week 4 of his second season. So far, Denver's running back hasn't looked the same post-injury.

The devastating injury seemingly sapped some of Williams' explosiveness and strength, but he is now two years removed from the injury, so this could be the year he returns to form. If he does, Williams can remind fans why he looked like a superstar early into his career.

Williams ran the ball 217 times for 774 yards and three touchdowns last season in what was his first back from injury. Players aren't usually up to full speed in their first year back, and that seemed like the case with Williams, but Sean Payton still trusted him with a big workload.

Denver has brought other running backs in to compete with Williams, but none of them have the potential that the former second-rounder does, so he could be entrusted with lots of carries again this year. It was Williams' rookie season when he set career highs that still stand in yards (903) and touchdowns (4).

We think Williams will shatter those personal bests this year as he looks more like his former self. There is a good chance that Williams will surpass 1,000 yards on the ground this season, and we think he should blow his career-best mark of four touchdowns out of the water. The Broncos offense should be more potent than it has been in a long time with Bo Nix leading the way, but Williams will play a big part in turning the team around.

Broncos finish second in the AFC West

Considering the Broncos' win total is at 5.5 games, not many people are predicting the team to make much noise in the AFC West. After all, the defending back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs play in the division, and no one has been able to slow them down.

While we certainly aren't expecting the Broncos to topple the Chiefs, we do think that Denver can finish with a better record than the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. Las Vegas has had recent success against Denver. The Raiders have won the last eight games against the Broncos, meaning they have bested Denver for four straight years. That rivalry still remains one of the most intense in football, though, and the Broncos are hungry to end that losing streak.

Prior to this losing streak against their hated rivals, the Broncos had an eight-game winning streak of their own over the Raiders from 2011-2015. The Raiders aren't predicted to be a very good team this year, either. They have an underwhelming receiving corps and an even worse situation at quarterback.

Denver, on the other hand, is on the uphill climb, and this could be the year they break out. Finishing second in the division (and potentially pushing for a Wild Card spot) means they likely would beat the Raiders at least once, if not in both of their regular season matchups.

The Broncos could also find success against the Chargers this year. While many expect them to improve with Jim Harbaugh coaching the team, it is possible that they take a step back. The offense in Los Angeles might not be as dangerous as usual because Justin Herbert lost most of his best playmakers.

Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Gerald Everett all joined new teams this offseason, which leaves the team with a poor cast of weapons around their star quarterback. Herbert has the talent to carry a big burden, but it is more likely that he is in for a down season.

The Broncos could take advantage and collect wins against the Chargers, too. If Denver wins more games than they lose against the Raiders and Chargers combined, then they will have a clear path to finishing in second place in the AFC West.