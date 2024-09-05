The Denver Broncos enter Week 1 with a new quarterback under center. The matchup against the Seattle Seahawks will have a lot of eyes on it, as fans want to see if Bo Nix is the next star at quarterback. Ahead of the Broncos vs Seahawks game, we'll be making our Broncos Week 1 predictions.

The AFC West will be nearly impossible to win, as the Chiefs look to win the division for the ninth straight season. The Broncos will have to get off to a great start to be in the playoff conversation and that starts with Week 1. Playing in Seattle is always a tough task, but doing so with a rookie quarterback will be even tougher.

With just a few days until the opening game, let's take a look at the Denver Broncos Week 1 bold predictions.

Bo Nix will throw a touchdown in his debut

When they face the Seahawks on Sunday, the Broncos will be paying close attention to Nix. After spending a first-round pick on the Oregon product, they hope he can become the first quarterback drafted by the team to make the playoffs since Tim Tebow. A solid start in his first game would create some optimism around the team at the position for the first time in a while.

Even without Jerry Jeudy, the Broncos have a solid group of skill-position players to help Nix. Courtland Sutton, Greg Dulcich, and Javonte Williams all present scoring threats. The Seahawks' defense is not as vaunted as they were in the Legion of Boom era and they should be able to put up points despite the loud atmosphere.

While there are no guarantees in the NFL, Nix's extended college career should make him more prepared for this game. His Oregon team played very important games last year, losing the Pac-12 Championship Game to Washington despite Nix's excellent performance. He looks to build on that against better defenses in the NFL.

Javonte Williams will rush for over 75 yards

The Broncos' lead back will be Javonte Williams in his fourth year out of North Carolina. He has dealt with injuries in the past but got out of camp healthy and will get the ball in the opening game. While he has only rushed for over 75 yards once in his career, expect him to clip that number in Week 1.

The Seahawks allowed the sixth-most yards per carry in the NFL last year. Even though Mike McDonald is in town and should create a better defense, the stars from Baltimore did not come with him. Williams should be able to get in the open field a couple of times and open up the passing game for Nix in the process. It will be important to the rookie's development to establish the run and there's no better time to do it than Week 1.

His over/under rushing total on FanDuel is currently set at 53.5. That is much closer to his average total per game, but those are all injury-filled campaigns. With Payton drawing up an offensive scheme and a new quarterback in town, Williams is set for a big season.

The Broncos will cover the +5.5 spread

The Broncos are significant underdogs in their game against the Seahawks. FanDuel says they are 5.5-point underdogs, a number they should cover. They covered that number in a loss five times last year with average quarterback play and a very poor defense. Both of those positions have improved and should lead to a better season for the Broncos.

The Seahawks are set to improve as well, with one of the best receiver rooms in the league and an improved defense. With Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, this will be a tough test for the Broncos' secondary. With Patrick Surtain II and his new contract leading the way, they should be up to the challenge.

The Broncos are laying the foundation for another championship window this season. With solid players around rookie quarterback Bo Nix, expect them to surprise some people this season. A Week 1 game against the Seahawks awaits as they look to make a statement in the AFC Wild Card race with a big win.