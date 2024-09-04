With Bo Nix under center, the Denver Broncos are preparing to turn a new leaf in Sean Payton's second year at the helm. However, the Broncos haven't forgotten about the defensive side of the ball.

Denver has signed cornerback Patrick Surtain II to a four-year, $96 million contract extension, via NFL insider Jordan Schultz. It comes with $77 .5 million guaranteed and makes Surtain the highest paid defensive back in NFL history.

The now much-richer cornerback has spent his entire NFL career with the Broncos. He is coming off of his second-straight Pro Bowl season, making 69 tackles with 12 pass breakups and an interception in 2023.

A year prior, Surtain was named an All-Pro for the first time in his career. He made 60 tackles, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions. Over his entire 50 games with the Broncos, Surtain has made 187 tackles, broken up 36 passes and made seven interceptions; taking one to the house.

Now, Surtain is set to be a leader on Denver's defense for the foreseeable future. As a whole, the Broncos are coming off of a 2023 campaign that saw them rank 11th in the league by allowing 233.6 yards per game through the air. Having an answer to any team's best wide receiver is a supreme strength. As they continue to build their roster under Sean Payton, the Broncos recognized how crucial Surtain is to success.

But the Broncos weren't the only ones. Many top cornerbacks around the league congratulated Surtain after he earned his extension. That included Jalen Ramsey of the Miami Dolphins and Darius Slay of the Philadelphia Eagles, who added that it was well deserved. Perhaps the most emphatic was Sauce Garner of the New York Jets.

“my dawg got that baggg,” Gardner posted on X, formerly Twitter. The post was accompanied by five emojis with money tongues.

Now, it'll be all up to Patrick Surtain II. He has earned his bag and spot atop Denver's totem pole. With the financial aspect of football out of the way, the Broncos are ready for Surtain to get back to work and continue proving why he is one of the NFL's best.