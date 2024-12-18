The Denver Broncos travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16. Not only is this Thursday Night Football matchup a classic divisional rivalry, but it will also determine seeding in the AFC Wild Card picture. The winner will overtake the loser in the bottom two spots of the playoff bracket. A road win would cement Denver as a playoff contender while a loss would put them in the seventh slot. Check out our Denver Broncos Week 16 Bold Predictions to see how they will fare.

The Broncos pulled off a bizarre victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. Jonathan Taylor was going in for a touchdown to give the Colts a 20-7 lead in the third quarter. He dropped the ball before the goal line, taking the touchdown on the board and lighting a fire under the Broncos' offense. Bo Nix threw three interceptions but dominated the fourth quarter to secure the 31-13 win.

Now, the Broncos have an 89% chance of making the playoffs, according to The Athletic. They can clinch the playoffs with a win. Will they do it? Here are our Denver Broncos Week 16 Bold Predictions.

Bo Nix will have a turnover-free game

After a rough September, Nix has grown into a Rookie of the Year candidate this season. He has led them to nine wins and nearing a playoff berth in his first season with his arm. But in the last two weeks, he has had five combined interceptions despite Denver's two wins. The Broncos have proven they can win with turnovers, but Bo Nix will have no interceptions in this game.

When these two teams played in Week 6, Nix through one interception in a 23-16 loss. It was his first pass attempt of the game and he went the rest of the matchup without a turnover. While the Chargers do have a strong defense, they were crushed by the Buccaneers last week. Baker Mayfield did not throw an interception last week, either.

For the Broncos to have upset potential in the playoffs, Nix needs to stop turning the ball over. While he has been great and shown great potential, the turnovers will crush them in the postseason. This would be a great first step for Nix and the Broncos.

A Patrick Surtain II interception highlights a great defensive game

Patrick Surtain II has been among the best cornerbacks in the league this season. Even while he is dealing with an injury, he locks down the top receivers in every matchup. Justin Herbert threw his first interception since September against the Buccaneers and now has to deal with Surtain. He will snag another interception, his fifth of the season.

Surtain is not the only superstar on this defense. The Broncos' defensive line has destroyed games, including the Colts game with a Nik Bonitto pick-six. With the defense firing on all cylinders and Justin Herbert nursing a bum ankle, they could sack him a ton. Fantasy football managers should seek out the Broncos' defense, a group that is the top-scoring unit in the league.

The Broncos beat the Chargers on Thursday night

The Broncos will get the road win over the Chargers on Thursday night. Road teams are 5-9 on Thursday night this year, which stacks the odds against Denver in this game. Those losing home teams are the Dolphins, Giants, Seahawks, Saints, and 49ers. The Chargers would be the best team of that bunch. But it will happen for Sean Payton and the Broncos.

The Chargers are 2.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel. They are -146 on the money line and the over/under is 42.5. The game kicks off at 6:15 Mountain time, 5:15 Pacific time on Thursday.