The Broncos are looking to stay alive in the AFC playoff race with a win over the Patriots.

The Denver Broncos (7-7) will look to nestle another win under their tree with a victory over the New England Patriots (3-11) on Sunday Night Football in Week 16 on Christmas Eve night.

After going on a five-game winning streak, the Broncos have lost two out of their last three and were throttled by the Detroit Lions last weekend. In those two losses, the Broncos' playoff chances took a massive hit as they're holding onto the 11th spot in the AFC playoff race.

At least for Denver, they'll be facing a Patriots team that has been one of the worst under Bill Belichick. In fact, one more loss will give the veteran coach the most losses he's posted in a single season during his career.

Long ago, this would have been a featured Sunday Night Football matchup that could have been that of a playoff rematch weeks later. It is far, far from that now, even with the Broncos playing better, and has actually been moved to the NFL Network to be broadcast instead of NBC. However, last week was a bit concerning from a defensive side for Denver, giving up 42 points. It's doubtful that New England will come close to matching that, but they are better as a unit with Bailey Zappe as the quarterback.

The Broncos need a Christmas miracle to make it to the postseason, but that definitely won't be going without a win. Let's get into some Broncos bold predictions for Week 16 against the Patriots.

The Broncos hold the Patriots under 20 points

While the Patriots run a bit more smoothly with Zappe at quarterback, this offense is still atrocious. In Zappe's three starts, the Patriots are 1-2 and they've scored a total of 38 points, being completely shut out in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers three weeks ago, 6-0.

This Broncos defense definitely has some issues, but it should overcome the horrible Patriots, especially at home. At least one would think.

Courtland Sutton finds the end zone again

There have only been four games this season in which Courtland Sutton hasn't found the end zone for the Broncos, with last week against the Lions being one of them. He had five catches for 71 yards on 6 targets. In fact, the only Broncos scores came off a Lil'Jordan Humphrey touchdown reception and Russell Wilson rushing touchdown. He and Wilson have had great chemistry this season, which has greatly increased his production.

Russell Wilson throws for at least 200 yards with one passing and one rushing touchdown

This will be a stiff defense that the Broncos have to face on Sunday night that ranks eighth in total defense, second in rushing defense, and sixth in red zone defense. That means that some of the old Russell Wilson might be needed, where he is left to be more creative and extending plays by getting outside the pocket. We've seen flashes of that this season, as head coach Sean Payton has brought what seems to be the remains of the old Wilson out. I'm sure Wilson will be doing whatever he can just to make sure Payton doesn't spew out at him verbal lashings once again.

Broncos win a game much closer than they would like against the Patriots

The way the Broncos were all but manhandled last week against the Lions felt like it brought them back down to size a little bit. While they can easily make a comeback against a three-win Patriots team and keep their playoff hopes alive, that's never certain against a Belichick team.

When you add in Zappe at quarterback and the defense that has proven to stop teams, the Broncos covering the 6.5 spread doesn't feel like a safe bet. I think this game will be a little closer than what Denver fans would like, giving them a scare in their last-ditch efforts of snagging one of those last Wild Card spots.