Two teams looking for their first Big East win face as DePaul visits Seton Hall. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a DePaul-Seton Hall prediction and pick.

DePaul comes into the game sitting at 9-6 on the year. They opened up the year 7-0, leading to DePaul getting some top 25 votes. Still, they have just won two of their last eight games since, including going 0-4 in conference play. Last time out, they were dominated by Villanova, falling 100-56. Meanwhile, Seton Hall is just 5-9 on the year. They opened up the year 3-2, but have struggled since. They have lost each of their last five games, but were close to a Big East win, falling by one to Georgetown. Last time out, they lost to Xavier 94-72.

Since 2010, these two teams have faced 26 times. Seton Hall leads the series 19-7 in that time. Seton Hall has also won five of the last six games, including both games last year.

DePaul: +2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +114

Seton Hall: -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -137

Over: 133.5 (-110)

Under: 133.5 (-110)

How to Watch DePaul vs. Seton Hall

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Why DePaul Will Cover The Spread/Win

DePaul sits 110th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 128th on the offensive side while sitting 132nd on the defensive end of the court. DePaul has shot and moved the ball well this year. They are 82nd in the nation in points per game, while sitting 75th in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are fourth in the nation in assists per game, while sitting fourth in assist-to-field goal ratio.

Jacob Meyer leads the way for DePaul. He leads the team in scoring this year with 14.2 points per game while adding 3.9 rebounds and one assist. He is joined in the backcourt by Isiah Rivera. Rivera comes in with 10.9 points per game while adding 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Finally, Connor Enright leads the team in assists this year. He has 6.7 assists per game while adding 7.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and a steal.

In the frontcourt, the production comes from David Skogaman. Skogma leads the team in rebounds this year, having 6.5 rebounds per game. Furthermore, he scores 8.8 points while adding 1.6 assists per game. He is joined in the frontcourt by NJ Benson. Benson is scoring just eight points per game but adds 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game this year.

Why Seton Hall Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seton Hall sits 151st in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 287th on the offensive side while sitting 54th on the defensive end of the court. Seton Hall has been much better on the defensive end of the court. They are 21st in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 28th in opponent rebounds per game. Further, they are 16th in the nation in opponent field goal attempts per game.

Isaiah Coleman leads the team in points, rebounds, and steals this year. He comes into the game with 14.3 points per game while adding five rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Chaunce Jenkins. Jenkins comes into the game with 11.4 points per game, while he also adds 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists on the season. Finally, Dylan Addae-Wusu is third on the team in points this year and leads the team in assists. He comes in with 8.7 points per game while also having 2.8 assists per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Scotty Middleton leads the way. He has 6.1 points per game while adding 2.2 rebounds and a steal. Meanwhile, Yacine Toumi has been solid in the frontcourt as well. He comes into the game with 5.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. Finally, Prince Aligbe comes in with 4.6 points per game and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Final DePaul-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick

This game is going to come down to tempo. Seton Hall is one of the slowest-playing teams in the nation, sitting 351st in the nation in tempo. This has led to them being 21st in the nation in opponent points per game. This requires the opposition offense to be highly efficient. DePaul is 85th in the nation in shooting efficiency this year, but most of their points come from three. They are ninth in the nation in three-point percentage this year. Meanwhile, the DePaul defense is better against the three than inside. DePaul might be the better team, but the Seton Hall defense will give them the win.

Final DePaul-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick: Seton Hall ML (-137)