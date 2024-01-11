DePaul looks for their first conference win as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a DePaul-Villanova prediction and pick.

DePaul looks for their first conference win of the year as they face Villanova. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a DePaul-Villanova prediction, pick, and how to watch.

DePaul comes in with a 3-12 record on the year and has struggled as of late. While they have an upset win over Louisville, they have lost four of their last five, all in conference play. One of those losses was at home to Villanova. In that game, Villanova dominated after a sluggish start. It was tied seven minutes into the game, and Villanova took off from there. They would lead by 18 at the half and would go on to defeat DePaul 84-48.

Meanwhile, Villanova comes in at 10-5 on the year and is sitting 3-1 in conference play. They did upset Creighton to open conference play and would win their first three games, but the last time out was a struggle. They faced St. John's last time out and were dominated. St. John's did not fall behind in the game, leading by six at the half, and winning by ten overall.

College Basketball Odds: DePaul-Villanova Odds

DePaul: +18.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1400

Villanova: -18.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -4000

Over: 136.5 (-110)

Under: 126.5 (-110)

How to Watch DePaul vs. Villanova

Time: 8:30 PM ET/ 5:30 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why DePaul Will Cover The Spread

DePaul sits 249th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency ratings. They sit 252nd in adjusted offensive efficiency and 242nd in adjusted defensive efficiency. DePaul is 314th in the nation in scoring per game this year, while sitting 237th in effective field goal percentage this year. Chico Carter Jr. leads the way for the offense this year. He comes in leading the team in both points per game and assists, coming in with 11.9 points per game while having four assists per game this year. Meanwhile, Da'Sean Nelson is second on the team in scoring, coming in with 11.4 points per game this year.

DePaul has also struggled in rebounding, sitting 333rd in rebounds per game this year. the leading rebounder is Nelson, with just 4.3 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, Jeremiah Oden comes in second on the team with 4.2 rebounds per game, while Elijah Fisher comes in with 4.1 rebounds per game.

On defense, DePaul is 257th in points allowed per game, while sitting 282nd in opponent effective field goal percentage. They do not force a lot of turnovers either. DePaul has just 4.8 steals per game this year, with Fisher leading the way with .8 steals per game this year. They also have just 3.6 blocks per game this year.

Why Villanova Will Cover The Spread

Villanova sits 26th in the nation's KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are sitting 52nd in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 19th in adjusted defensive efficiency. They are 169th in the nation in scoring this year, while sitting in the top 25 in three-point attempts per game, and 33rd in three-pointers made per game this year. Eric Dixon leads the offense this year. He comes in with 14.7 points per game on the year while shooting 44.5 percent from the floor. He also has hit 21 of 61 threes this year.

Meanwhile, both Justin Moore and TJ Bamba have both shot 60 three-pointers this year. Moore comes in with 13.3 points per game this year while shooting 30 percent from three. Bamba comes in with 9.5 points per game this year while hitting 33.3 percent of his threes.

Villanova sits 66th in the nation in rebounding this year. The combination of Eric Dixon and Tyler Burton leads the way here. Burton leads the team with 7.5 rebounds per game this year, while Dixon comes in with 6.5 rebounds per game on the season.

On defense, Villanova is 26th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 11th in the nation in second-half points allowed this year. Villanova does not cause a lot of turnovers though. They have just 5.8 steals per game this year, but with just 10.4 turnovers per game, and a solid rebounding game, they have been solid. Further, they are great at forcing bad shots and helping the rebounding game out.

Final DePaul-Villanova Prediction & Pick

The rebounding game will be the major difference in this one. While Villanova is not a high-scoring team, they dominate the boards and force teams into bad shots. DePaul is not a good shooting team and will take those bad shots. They do not have the shooters to keep up, and with the poor rebounding, Villanova will be able to shoot freely from three, plus get second-chance points in the side. Villanova should be able to win by nearly 20 again as they face DePaul for a second time already this year.

Final DePaul-Villanova Prediction & Pick: Villanova -18.5 (-110)