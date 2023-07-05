The Memphis Grizzlies have locked up a key piece of their core by signing Desmond Bane to a five-year, $207 million max contract extension. The deal marked the largest contract in Grizzlies history, which is quite surprising considering Bane hasn't even made an All-Star team.

Bane has more than exceeded the expectations the Grizzlies had for him when they selected him (via the Boston Celtics) with the 30th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He has established himself as one of the deadliest three-point shooters in the NBA. In fact, the brash 25-year-old believes he is the best three-point shooter in the league not named Stephen Curry. But Bane is more than just a sniper from beyond the arc. Each year, Bane has added a new element to his game that makes him a polished all-around scorer.

Now that his future with the Grizzlies is secure, let us grade Desmond Bane's massive five-year, $207 million deal with Memphis.

Desmond Bane Grizzlies contract grade: A

Some people understandably have a gripe with Desmond Bane getting a max contract — more so the largest in the franchise's history. He isn't their current best player. Ja Morant is. He is a budding star, but he isn't a superstar. Heck, he hasn't even made the All-Star team or won any individual awards for that matter. Yet, he is going to cash in the biggest check in among all the players that suited up for this Grizzlies franchise.

Still, there is no doubt the Grizzlies made the right move here. Memphis did what they needed to do to continue their ascent in this new era of Grizzlies basketball.

Remember, Memphis is a small-market team. Franchise superstars or even marquee free agents don't flock to Tennessee to play basketball. Sure, the appeal of running with an exciting talent like Morant can sway them. But his current situation — and being suspended 25 games — isn't going bring in the big names in free agency.

Therefore, Memphis did its due diligence by paying one of its more important pieces. In fact, I would go on to say the Grizzlies rewarded Bane with that kind of money. As mentioned, Bane has become quite the revelation for Memphis, considering he almost became a second-round pick had he not heard his name called at the end of the first round.

But as he has done all his career, Bane proved the naysayers wrong. As mentioned, he earned All-Rookie Second Team honors with averages of 9.2 points on over 43 percent shooting from beyond the arc (1.7 makes per game) during his debut campaign.

Following his debut campaign, he nearly doubled his scoring output to 18.2 points per game on 43.6 percent three-point shooting. He also nearly doubled-his three-point makes per game, converting 3.0 a night on 6.9 attempts.

This past 2022-23 season, his third NBA campaign, Bane further continued his development into becoming a more well-rounded offensive option. Bane developed his handle and became more adept at shooting off the dribble. The 6-foot-5 guard also grew as a playmaker. He turned in averages of 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, while shooting a career-best 47.9 percent from the field. Though his three-point shooting percentage dropped, it was still at an efficient 40.8 percent.

And he did this all in just three seasons. With his tremendous growth and the trajectory he is on right now, Bane is worth every penny of this contract.