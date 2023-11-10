Sports analyst Desmond Howard is getting thrashed on social media for his thoughts on Michigan's treatment amid sign-stealing scandal.

Former college football star turned sports analyst Desmond Howard was on ESPN's “Get Up” and expressed amid Michigan Football's sign-stealing scandal, they're not being treated fairly as others team would've been. People on social media saw his comments and thrashed Howard online as besides his thoughts on the situation, he is an alum to Michigan.

Howard said on ESPN that the Michigan football program is asking for “due process,” but everybody around the school is making the coverage brutal. He also mentioned there is a lot of emotion behind it according to on3 Sports.

“What Michigan is asking for seems to be fair when they ask for due process,” Howard said. “What has happened in this whole scenario, this whole narrative, Greeny, is that because the coverage has been so intense, it’s created this groundswell of emotion.”

Desmond Howard, unsurprisingly, is upset about potential discipline coming soon for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan from the Big Ten. "You know Greg this would never happen in the SEC. Are you telling me they would do this to Nick Saban and Alabama? Hell no!" pic.twitter.com/FfKMbDMLVL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 10, 2023

The Heisman trophy award winner went further on to say that this treatment would never happen to the likes of the Alabama football program and head coach Nick Saban.

“This would never happen in the SEC,” Howard said. “The SEC Commissioner would never, ever let Vanderbilt and Kentucky and all these other universities say, ‘Hey, you need to punish Nick Saban and Alabama right now. We know they’re on a quest to win the national championship but to hell with that. You need to punish them right now.’ He would kick them out of his office. That would never happen. It’s just a lot of money at stake too, Greeny, you got to understand that. It’s like $6 million per team.”

Social media reaction towards Howard and ESPN

The reaction on social media has been swift with people calling Howard a “homer” because he went to school and played football for Michigan. Others on X (formerly known as Twitter) are finding it hilarious that he compared Saban to Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Homer response…..🤦🏼‍♂️. — chipper (@realChipEvans) November 10, 2023

Desmond Howard seriously compared Harbaugh and Michigan to Saban and Alabama?!?! Wow 🤣🤣🤣 — FFBuck (@FFbuckCLE) November 10, 2023

Another side of the fan reaction has people saying that Howard keeps making a show out of himself regarding the Michigan sign-stealing scandal. They believe that ESPN shouldn't have Howard on the show anymore, even one user on X comparing Howard to the likes of a clown.

Please stop having Desmond Howard on ESPN to talk about the Michigan scandal. Good grief. — Shaun M. Davis (@SD2Mics) November 10, 2023

It's ridiculous that ESPN keeps allowing Desmond Howard to go on TV and embarrass himself regarding this whole sign stealing thing. He literally just read a text a buddy sent him on air. Like "Yeah, that's a good point bro, it's NOT fair, hold up, I gotta tell em this…" Oof. — Will (@BackToBackWill) November 10, 2023

Desmond Howard getting ready to go on Get Up this morning pic.twitter.com/d9XSChf0W6 — McNeil (@Reflog_18) November 10, 2023

Michigan is expected to receive disciplinary action very soon in regards to the sign-stealing incident from the Big 10 Conference. However, they also have a game to prepare for as the AP Poll No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines take on the No. 9 ranked Penn State in a big conference matchup this Saturday.