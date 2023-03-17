Rachel Zegler, the 21-year-old actress who will play the role of Athena in the upcoming DC movie, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, recently revealed that she accepted the role out of necessity rather than passion.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zegler honestly admitted that she was in dire need of work as she struggled to secure any roles due to the ongoing pandemic and the delayed release of her highly anticipated movie, West Side Story.

Rachel Zegler said “a girl’s gotta eat” and I respect her so much for that pic.twitter.com/8vgqmFjEjm — Zoë Rose Bryant (@ZoeRoseBryant) March 16, 2023

Zegler’s transparency about her decision to join the cast of the DC universe is a breath of fresh air in an industry where actors often speak highly of the characters and projects they work on. It is uncommon for actors to admit to accepting roles solely for financial reasons.

However, despite her financial need, Zegler expressed her excitement for the project and her love for the first Shazam! movie. She also mentioned that she formed strong bonds with her fellow cast members while filming.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is a sequel to the 2019 movie, Shazam!, which follows the story of Billy Batson, a teenage boy who transforms into an adult superhero by uttering the word “SHAZAM!” The new movie introduces Athena, one of three goddess daughters of the Titan Atlas.

Zegler’s decision to take on the role highlights the difficulties that actors faced during the pandemic, as many struggled to find work in the entertainment industry. It is a reminder that for many actors, taking on a role is not always about the character or project, but sometimes about the need for financial security.

Despite her motivations, Zegler’s enthusiasm for the project and the relationships she developed on set demonstrate that sometimes, a job taken out of necessity can still result in a gratifying experience.