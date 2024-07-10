Despicable Me 5 could happen, per the director of the fourth movie, Chris Renaud.

And it makes sense. The fourth movie has been a hit in theaters already in its theatrical run. It has already made over $240 million worldwide after a week in theaters. During an interview with Variety, Renaud revealed a Despicable Me 5 could come if the right story comes along (perhaps bringing Maxime Le Mal back again).

“If we come up with a good story and it feels like we can cover some fresh territory, then certainly it’s possible,” Renaud said.

We will see if it comes to fruition. Some of Despicable Me 5's fate could be up to the box office success. As noted, the movie has made over $240 million worldwide to date.

The other Despicable Me movies have been huge hits. As a franchise, the movies have made nearly $5 billion worldwide. Two installments, Despicable Me 3 and Minions, each topped $1 billion at the box office.

The first sequel and Minions: The Rise of Gru both topped $900 million themselves. These figures are all major improvements over the first movie, which made almost $550 million worldwide.

Chris Renaud took over as director of Despicable Me 4 after co-directing the first two movies. He co-directed it with Patrick Delage. Mike White and Ken Daurio collaborated to write the script for the movie.

Previously, Renaud has worked on several high-profile animated projects. He directed The Secret Life of Pets (and its sequel) and Dr. Seuss' The Lorax.

What is Despicable Me 4 about?

In Despicable Me 4, Gru (Steve Carell) and his family are forced into hiding when Maxime Le Mai (Will Ferrell), a schoolmate of Gru, reemerges. He seeks revenge against Gru with his girlfriend, Valentina (Sofia Vergara). Additionally, Gru's new neighbor, Poppy Prescott (Joey King), attempts to get into Gru's old school and seeks his help.

While Carell leads the cast as Gru, Kristen Wiig, Miranda Cosgrove, and Dana Gaier also reprise their roles. In the past movies, they voiced Lucy Wilde, Margo, and Edith.

Will Ferrell, Joey King, Sofia Vergara, Stephen Colbert, and Chloe Fineman make their franchise debut in the fourth movie. Additionally, Madison Polan replaces Nev Scharrel as the voice of Gru's youngest adopted daughter, Agnes.

Despicable Me 4 comes over seven years since the last installment. That is by far the greatest gap between movies in the franchise (previously, the second and third movies had the longest gap of nearly four years).

In between those, though, were two Minions-centric spin-off movies. They fill in the blanks of the lovable creatures. In the first movie, they attempt to search for a new evil master.

The sequel, Rise of Gru, features a young Gru in his formative years with the minions. Steve Carell once again returned to voice the iconic role. Similarly, there was a near-seven-year gap between the two Minions movies.

Despicable Me 4 is riding off the wave that Inside Out 2 created earlier this summer. The Pixar sequel grossed $1 billion in under three weeks and has been the biggest movie of 2024. It is by far the highest-grossing movie of the year. Other animated movies such as Kung Fu Panda 4 and The Garfield Movie have similarly done well.