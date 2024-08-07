Over the weekend at the 60th International Biennial Boule in Houston, Texas, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. welcomed R&B singer and former Destiny member LaTavia Roberson as an honorary member of the sorority.

She was inducted as an honorary member alongside Krystal Harris, Ta’Rhonda Jones, Bianca Knight, Sharon Moody, Kim Roxie, April Showers, Kera Wright, Bettina Benson, Rebekah Borucki, Jackie Chambers de Freitas, Kelley Gay, and Dwan Martin.

Roberson first stepped on the scene as a member of the Grammy Award winning group Destiny’s Child, one of the most successful girl groups of all time. While with the group Roberson and Destiny’s Child they reached a high level of international success, selling over 25 million records worldwide. Roberson has writing and vocal credit on the group’s first two albums, Destiny’s Child and The Writing’s on the Wall.

Roberson has achieved great success not only in music but also in philanthropy and entrepreneurship. She established the nonprofit Le Papillon Foundation, which promotes both individual and group transformation.

The name of the charity, which means “butterfly” in French, symbolizes the transformation Roberson hopes to inspire in other people. Her business endeavors include the planned Seductress lingerie brand and the Queens Kollection cosmetics line. Additionally, Roberson is working on a documentary that will chronicle her path of tenacity and fortitude.

In keeping with Sigma Gamma Rho’s objective to commemorate and encourage powerful women, this year’s recipients were acknowledged for their outstanding accomplishments in a variety of professions.

At the Houston Food Bank on Sunday, the honorary members participated in a group community service initiative. In order to support the sisterhood in carrying out its goal of “Amplifying Greater” via service, they have also promised to raise a total of $25,000.

Sigma Gamma Rho’s 2024 Honorary Member Class